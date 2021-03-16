INDIANAPOLIS — With the exception of LaGrange County, counties in northeast Indiana still have higher unemployment rates than a year ago in January.
While unemployment rates and other key labor statistics are showing that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are still lingering, data has shown an improvement.
“Fort Wayne’s labor market increase, including the bump in unemployed job seekers, from December to January shows workers’ and by association employers’ confidence in the pandemic recovery,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “While we have not fully recovered when looking at numbers from the year before, January’s increase shows that people in northeast Indiana are ready and willing to work.”
There's no county where that's more apparent in northeast Indiana than LaGrange, where the unemployment rate was 2.7% in January, the same as it was a year prior.
To top it off, LaGrange's labor force and number of people employed are actually greater than January 2020 and the number unemployed is less.
There were 19,415 people estimated to have been in the labor force in January compared to 19,397 in January 2020. There were 18,898 people employed this January compared to 18,870 the year prior. There were 517 people estimated to have been unemployed in January, only 10 fewer than January 2020.
This also was at a time when there reverberations that the recreational vehicle industry was starting to stall, which is a big part of the LaGrange County economy. After the pandemic hit, there was a rise in demand for RVs as people started to take to the outdoors.
While labor force and employment are starting to show rebounds in a numerical sense, unemployment in northeast Indiana counties still is trending higher than a year ago, but still in numbers that some might say is full employment.
Next lowest unemployment rates are in DeKalb and Whitley counties, which are sitting at 3.4% for January. Compared to the previous year, DeKalb was at 3.0% and Whitley 3.1%.
A year ago, Steuben County, at 2.9%, was second-lowest behind LaGrange. This year Steuben County stood at 3.6% in January.
Noble County was at 4.2% in January compared to 3.4% the previous year.
Topping out the area was Allen County at 4.6% in January compared to 3.3% in January 2020.
The one-year anniversary of the pandemic has been marked this month, but labor statistics have yet to catch up with the actual impact that COVID-19 dealt the United States a year ago. Those comparisons won't be able to be made until March and April statistics are produced, which will come in April and May.
February's statistics will be released at the end of March, which will be followed by March. Last year, because the state had not shut down until the end of March, it took some time for labor statistics to catch up with the reality of the economy being closed.
“While the path of the pandemic has led to fluctuations in the workforce and made predictions for the future difficult, we seem to be headed in a positive direction,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “Everyone, including employers, workers, and those entities responsible for talent development, are ramping up with increasing optimism. Fingers crossed this continues.”
