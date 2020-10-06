ANGOLA — For the first time in 30 years, there will not be a Bethlehem Marketplace at Fairview Missionary Church this December, another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is with sad hearts that Fairview is announcing we will not be having Bethlehem Marketplace in December of 2020,” said a statement from Pastor Joel Greenwood. “With the best interest of everyone in mind, we don’t believe we can put on this event and ensure everyone’s health.”
The massive event, which traditionally involves hundreds of cast and crew members, depicts the streets of Bethlehem the day after Jesus was born. Annually it attracts thousands of visitors that walk through the production, staged in the gym at the church.
The floor of the gym is covered in plywood sheets that are then covered in sand to depict the streets of Bethlehem.
“People travel from all over the region and are packed tightly in small, poorly ventilated areas,” said Greenwood. “We have done Bethlehem Marketplace for the last 30 years and look forward to doing it again Dec. 4 and 5, 2021.”
