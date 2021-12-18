INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide COVID-19 cases remain high and hospitalizations area nearing an all-time peak again, but Indiana continues to barely dent the approximately half of Hoosiers who haven't received vaccines.
Statewide and local vaccine numbers for first-time recipients dropped compared to a week ago, back to the level they were about two weeks back before a small uptick.
The state's progress continues to remain slow, with Indiana being one of the nation's least-vaccinated states and with northeast Indiana remaining as one of the state's least-vaccinated regions.
Statewide, 32,249 more first-timers stepped forward to get vaccines this past week, a drop from 44,186 last week. This week's total was similar to two weeks back, when 32,753 received doses.
Locally in the four-county area, 489 residents received vaccines, down from 533 a week ago. DeKalb County led with 199 first-timers, followed by Noble County with 132, Steuben County with 80 and LaGrange County with 70.
Indiana now has 51.85% of its total population fully vaccinated, but that rate has only increased about three percentage points since the start of October.
Locally, vaccine numbers still trail the statewide average widely. Steuben County leads the local area with 43.2% of its total population fully vaccinated, followed by DeKalb County at 39.4%, Noble County at 37.9% and LaGrange County at a state-lowest 21.6%. LaGrange, Noble and DeKalb counties are all within the bottom fifth of counties in terms of vaccination rate
The state continues to be in its second-worst surge ever, although statewide daily cases have come down slightly from the first week of December. It's unclear whether the plateau is temporary of if the state is coming off another local peak and may start seeing some improvement before the end of the year.
While cases have broken slightly, hospitalizations still remain about 3,000 total patients in treatment, although numbers stalled over the last three days.
Regional hospital chains including Parkview Health have been raising alarms about the number of patients filling their beds, with the hospital being at near-record highs.
Statewide deaths are still averaging close to 40 per day.
With virus activity at its second-highest point, the majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to occur among the state's unvaccinated population. Although that group is now less than half of all Hoosiers, they're still accounting for around 75%-plus of the new cases.
State statistics continue to show that vaccinated individuals are less likely to contract the virus and, if they do suffer a breakthrough case, are far less likely to be hospitalized or die as compared to an unvaccinated person.
Indiana has seen more than 94,000 breakthrough cases since the start of the year, about 2.7% of the state's vaccinated populace. The state has seen about 664,000 cases total this year, making breakthroughs about 14% of the overall total in 2021.
Health officials have encouraged vaccinated individuals to get boosters if it's been more than six months since their original doses as the immunity from the vaccine appears to wane over time. Boosters have been shown to boost the body's immune response and individuals who have had boosters are less likely to suffer a breakthrough case.
Indiana has also seen about 7,175 reinfection cases, people who have had COVID-19 once and then contracted it a second time.
