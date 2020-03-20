LAGRANGE – The Lakeland School Corp. announced it will start a feeding program Monday for all local children under the age of 18.
The school system will be distributing free meal packages every Monday while school is not in session. Those meal packages will consist of three breakfasts and three lunches. Children do not have to be enrolled in Lakeland to receive this assistance, but they must be present at the distribution site in order to receive those meals.
Families are asked to drive up to one of eight different locations to pick up those meal packages. Meals are not intended to be consumed on-site.
The school system will be providing meal packages for children for the next month. Meals will be distrusted on March 23, March 30, April 13 and April 20. There will be no meal delivery on April 6.
Distribution sites include the United Methodist Church in LaGrange, 209 W. Spring St., from 10:50 a.m. until 11: 25 a.m. Also, Lakeland Primary School, from 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
Meals also will be distributed at the W.O.L.F Grain Company, 109 Union, Wolcottville, from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.; at Pleasant Oaks Estates, 314 S. Main Street, Wolcottville, from 10:50 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.; Wolcott Mills Elementary, 108 Meyers Street, Wolcottville, from 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.; Pioneer County Estates, 4285 North S.R. 9, Howe, from 10:50 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.; Howe Town Park, Park Street, Howe, from 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 a.m., and Ontario Park, 410 North C.R. 230E, Howe, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The school recommends parents refrigerate all uneaten meals.
