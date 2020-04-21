Only about half of 1% or less of northeast Indiana’s population has been tested for coronavirus, lagging behind both state and nationwide ratios.
In some counties, the rate of testing is as low as about a quarter of a percent.
Indiana remains under a stay-at-home order through May 1, but state officials are more frequently discussing and planning for a reopening of businesses and other spaces possibly soon after that date.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has touted the progress the state has made in keeping coronavirus cases under control due to cooperation from most Hoosiers in practicing good social distancing and good hygiene and refraining from gathering as much as possible.
But as states and the nation look to reopen, health officials including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci have said testing capability will be a key component of keeping the coronavirus under control when things reopen to more public contact.
The ability to rapidly recognize and test patients, isolate them and trace contact will be critical in place of blanket stay-at-home directives.
Monday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box echoed those sentiments, agreeing that the state will need to be able to robustly test and respond to new localized outbreaks if or when they happen.
Box said making sure quick testing is available in every part of the state — maybe not in every community or even county, but at least within a reasonable regional distance — will be an important step.
“The tests are there, the ability to run these tests through labs are there, the missing factor in some areas of our states is the ability to have providers able to do that test,” Box said.
As of right now, Indiana has a limited amount of rapid-result testing machines available. They are being put to use in a handful of drive-through test sites around the state, including one at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.
Box said that while the state has 15 machines, the ability to get testing cassettes, consumable media needed to process the samples, is a limiting factor. The more typical, standard test that’s been used en masse to this point requires samples to be collected and then transported to a lab, with a turnaround of 24 hours at the minimum.
“We’ve already applied to get more, but the cassettes seem to the be the rate-limiting step,” Box said.
Testing in northeast Indiana to this point, however, has been very limited.
A total of 666 tests had been completed in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley Counties as of Monday. Allen County, which a significantly larger population and more cases, has conducted 2,181 tests.
On a per-capita basis, however, none of the northeast Indiana counties comes even close to having tested 1% of the population.
Allen County is the highest at 0.62%, followed by Steuben County at 0.57%. After that it’s Noble County at 0.44% — likely boosted by infections at two county senior care facilities that have spurred a rapid response from Indiana State Department of Health long-term care strike teams. Even lower are Whitley County at 0.31%, DeKalb County at 0.29% and LaGrange County at 0.24%.
All of those rates are much lower than the Indiana per capita percentage, which just hit 1%, and lower than the United States, with around 1.18% tested.
In the earlier days of the outbreak in Indiana, testing was in short supply and reserved for people with serious symptoms in need of hospitalization and for health care workers and other critical personnel.
As capacity has increased, the state has widened its testing guidelines, with Box now encouraging health care providers to test anyone who they believe may have the virus, even people with minor symptoms who would have been told to isolate at home and never given a test.
However, even now testing guidelines are being directed to people who are symptomatic in some way. For example, someone who believes they have come into close contact with someone who was known to have COVID-19 or was sick with COVID-like symptoms but otherwise currently appears to be healthy would not be tested at this time.
Asymptomatic spread of the virus — people who look and feel healthy but may be carrying and spreading the virus without even knowing it — is still a major issue across the state. That’s the main reason why health officials continue to advise people to wear masks in public. Wearing a cloth mask helps prevent you from potentially spreading the virus to others while breathing or talking or if you happen to cough or sneeze, in the event that you are carrying the virus and not aware of it.
