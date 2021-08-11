INDIANAPOLIS — Most of Indiana is now seeing high spread of COVID-19.
County ratings for COVID-19 spread across the state deteriorated again, with more than half of counties seeing either high or very high spread of the virus.
Ratings are now at their worst point since early February, when Indiana was coming out of its end-2020 record surge.
Northeast Indiana isn’t immune either, with Steuben and DeKalb counties rated orange for “high” spread, while Noble and LaGrange counties held onto “moderate” ratings for another week.
This week, only a single county remains in a blue rating representing low spread of COVID-19, down from 15 a week ago.
What’s changed since last week is now fewer than half are experiencing low or moderate spread, with 40 out of 92 counties rated yellow. That’s down from 47 counties last week.
Now, 43 counties are rated orange for high spread, up from 29 a week ago, and eight have risen to red rating, the worst, representing very high spread, up from one last week.
Indiana is continuing to see increasing COVID-19 activity statewide as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus continues to circulate the state rapidly.
Case counts have continued to increase as has the statewide hospital census and the number of average daily deaths as Indiana backslides to levels not seen outside of the late-2020/early-2021 historic surge.
Case counts on Wednesday rose to 2,458, the highest single-day total since Feb. 6. Total statewide hospitalizations have reached 1,296, the highest since Feb. 5. And deaths have returned 10 per day over the last seven days, the highest since June but significantly up from an average of only two per day less than a month ago.
Northern Indiana is actually doing a little better than the rest of the state right now, but the local area continues to be a mix of high and moderate spread.
Steuben County yo-yo’ed back to an orange rating this week after dropping to yellow last week from orange the previous week.
Both cases and positivity shot up in the northeast corner county, with cases rising to 153 per 100,000 from 98 a week ago, and positivity rising to 13.24% from 9.21% last week.
DeKalb County held in an orange rating for the third consecutive week as cases have shot up more and positivity remains very high.
The county has the highest per-capita case rate in the local area at 232 cases per 100,000, up sharply from 167 per 100,000 last week. Positivity was nearly the same at 13.1% from 13.22% last week.
If DeKalb County were to top 15% with cases remaining over 200 per 100,000, it would join other counties in the state’s worst red level rating.
Noble and LaGrange counties maintained yellow ratings for another week.
Noble County saw cases drop a bit to 138 per 100,000 from 169 last week, but positivity was up slightly at 8.76% compared to 7.25% last week.
LaGrange County had a nearly similar case load at 37 per 100,000 compared to 40 last week, but positivity was up there too to 7.17% from 5.41% last week.
Unlike the past where northern Indiana was hit harder first while the rest of the state fared better, the opposite is happening this time as southern Indiana is doing much worse at this point while northern counties are seeing less spread.
All eight of the counties in red ratings are located south of Indianapolis, while the majority of counties still clinging to yellow ratings are located in the northern half of the state.
Indiana has seen some uptick in vaccine uptake as case counts have grown larger and the delta variant hits more communities, but overall the state still remains as one of the country’s least vaccinated and northeast Indiana remains sharply behind the statewide average.
About 51% of the state’s eligible population age 12 and older is fully vaccinated.
The four-county area is worse, with 44% in Steuben County, 40% in DeKalb County, 39% in Noble County and just 24% in LaGrange County fully vaccinated.
