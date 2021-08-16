INDIANAPOLIS — Another week, continuing rises in COVID-19 activity across Indiana.
COVID-19 is still showing no signs of slowing across Indiana as case counts, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to climb, rising to levels not seen outside of the record surge in late 2020.
Like last week, there's still no signs that the rising activity is starting to level off.
This past week, Indiana averaged 2,447 cases per day, a 41% increase from the 1,739 per day average a week ago. Positivity rose again to 8% average across the past seven days.
Over the past four weeks prior, Indiana saw case counts increase by 57%, 59%, 37% and 39% as new positives continue to shoot upward.
Indiana crossed 800,000 cases all time over the weekend, now sitting at 803,403 Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus since March 2020.
As cases continue rising, hospitalizations are continuing to rise with them.
As of Monday, 1,462 people are hospitalized for treatment for COVID-19. That's up 26% from the hospital census of 1,161 patients last week.
And as hospitalizations are up, deaths have also risen sharply, too.
The state averaged 11.4 new deaths per day from COVID-19 over the past week, significantly up from a 7.3 per day average the week prior.
That rise in deaths included three residents from the four-county area, with new deaths logged in Noble, DeKalb and Steuben counties this past week.
In Noble County, the 92nd death all time occurred on Aug. 8 and was a person 80 years old older, according to demographic information from the state.
To date in Noble County, one death has been among a resident in the 40s, five were people in their 50s, nine people in their 60s, 22 people in their 70s and 55 at 80 or older.
In DeKalb County, its 87th death since March 2020 occurred Aug. 9 and was also a person aged 80-plus, according to state demographic data.
To date, DeKalb County has had one death among a patient in the 40s, three deaths among people in their 50s, nine deaths among people in their 60s, 23 deaths of patients in their 70s and 51 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
And in Steuben County, the 62nd death all time in that county occurred on Aug. 8 and was a person in their 70s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in his or her 40s, two people in their 50s, 13 have been people in their 60s, 17 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 29 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
LaGrange County was the only local county not to record a new death, remaining at 73 all time.
Indiana continues to remain under siege by the delta variant, the highly infectious variant of COVID-19 that has become the dominant strain circulating the state.
Approximately 83% of samples genetically sequenced this month have come back as the delta variant.
The increased spread of the delta variant has led to an increase in breakthrough cases among vaccinated Hoosiers — now making up about 3 million Hoosiers, approximately 51% of the eligible population age 12 and up — although the vast majority of new cases continue to be among unvaccinated Hoosiers.
Since the beginning of the year, 97% of all new cases and 98%-plus hospitalizations and deaths have been among unvaccinated people.
Even lately as the delta variant has stressed even vaccinated Hoosiers, the disparity is still extremely wide with about 9-in-10 new cases still diagnosed to unvaccinated people.
Even for vaccinated people who do end up contracting the virus, cases are usually milder in comparison to an unvaccinated person, with overall lower hospitalization rates than the general public and a lower death rate.
In the local area, which is poorly vaccinated and trailing the statewide average widely, new case counts rose sharply this past week.
Noble County recorded 119 new cases, up from 66 new cases the week prior; DeKalb County added 102 new cases, similar to the 100 the previous week; Steuben County nearly doubled with 95 new cases, up from 53 the week prior; and LaGrange County did double, with 30 new cases recorded compared to 15 the week prior.
