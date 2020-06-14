INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is now making data about COVID-19 infections available by ZIP code as of Saturday, helping Hoosiers to better visualize what areas of their county may be the most affected by coronavirus.
In northeast Indiana’s four-county area, Ligonier, Kendallville and Avilla were the top three most affected ZIP codes in terms of percentage of population.
The data is available via Indiana’s typical COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, then accessed via the “Additional Resources” link above the state map. Numbers will be updated once a week, state information says.
The ZIP code map does have one minor limitation — it does not display results for ZIP codes that have either fewer than five cases or fewer than 1,500 total residents in order to help protect the privacy of individuals. The map does indicate if a particular ZIP code has zero cases if it meets the 1,500-residency threshold.
Also, as some ZIP codes cross county lines, state officials have already warned that counts on the map are not likely to coincide to the county-level numbers provided on the statewide map, which are updated daily.
Locally, no individual ZIP code in the region has had more than 1% of its population with a known infection.
That data is based off positive tests recorded by the state, so it would not include people who were sick but never got tested or people who have carried the virus asymptomatically and never knew it.
The first round of a statewide study conducted by the IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health estimated that about 2.8% of all Hoosiers had been exposed to COVID-19, with about 45% of people being totally asymptomatic.
Based on the new ZIP code data, the 46767 ZIP in Noble County, which covers Ligonier and the surrounding area, had the overall highest infection rate in the region at 86 of 8,564 residents, right at 1%.
Following that were the 46710 (Avilla) and 46755 (Kendallville) ZIPs at 0.77% and 0.76%.
The Avilla and Kendallville numbers are not surprising, as Noble County has been battling outbreaks in nursing homes in both communities, which had accounted for a large portion of the county’s total cases early on.
In LaGrange County, which has seen a meteoric rise in cases since Memorial Day, the ZIP code numbers appear to be well behind the current case counts. The highest percentage ZIP code in that county is 46746, north-central and northeast LaGrange County, at 19 cases but 0.47%.
Steuben County’s numbers are all low, with three of five ZIP codes in the county having suppressed data for failing to meet one of the state’s two criteria. The 46703 ZIP, which covers most of the central portion of the county including Angola, logged 57 cases and 0.32% as the highest.
In DeKalb County, another county that has surged since the Memorial Day weekend, three of six ZIP codes were suppressed and one, 46785 around St. Joe, reported zero cases. The 46706 ZIP code covering Auburn and 46738 around Garrett were both tied at 0.13% of their population testing positive.
