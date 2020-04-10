INDIANAPOLIS — While other states may be hitting peaks and beginning to improve in the fight against COVID-19, Indiana clearly doesn't appear to be nearing that point yet.
The state once again set a new single-day record for deaths, with Indiana's total death toll now claiming 300 Hoosiers.
What's also concerning is that the specific mortality rate among known cases is increasing.
As of Friday's 10 a.m. update from the Indiana State Department of Health, 55 more COVID-19 deaths were recorded. That topped the previous one-day high mark of 42 deaths, which was set one day before.
Indiana's number of new cases was at a near-record high — 556 new cases on a day where the number of tests processed bounced back considerably after a three-day slide — so cases aren't majorly spiking, though that may also be a limitation of statewide testing.
The state's death rate from COVID-19 is increasing in recent days as the numbers have begun to climb upward at an accelerating rate.
Early on, since March 20, the percentage of deaths compared to the total number of known cases in Indiana had ranged generally between 2%-2.5%. But since April 3, that has changed, with the mortality rate climbing to around 3% and now, as of Friday, sitting at 4.34%.
This statistic is not COVID-19's true mortality rate, as it does not take into account the many people in Indiana who either have had coronavirus-like symptoms but not been tested, or the many people who have only mild or no symptoms and are never suspected of carrying the virus.
People being tested have generally those showing more serious symptoms or in need of hospitalization, so these mortality rates would naturally be higher than the general populace because the state is typically only confirming cases among the critically ill.
But, even as a measure only of the mortality among people known to have the virus, the recent increase is certainly not a metric state health officials want to see.
Locally, Noble County added one new case in the last 24 hours to take its total to 14, while LaGrange County had two new cases, bringing its total to nine.
Steuben County was unchanged at 12 cases, while DeKalb County also stayed the same with five cases.
So far, Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties have each had one death. DeKalb County has had no COVID-19 fatalities so far.
