INDIANAPOLIS — A recent spate of deaths in DeKalb County appears to be driven by a major outbreak that deepened at an Auburn nursing home through the week ending Nov. 18.
Other area nursing homes saw some small increases in cases among residents and staff, but showed now severe bursts of new cases for the week of Nov. 12-18.
The state's long-term care case data runs a week in lag, so gives a picture of what nursing homes were battling in the recent past.
For the most recent week, Betz Nursing Home in Auburn showed a deepening outbreak after showing an initial round of cases identified the week before.
After identified 13 resident cases on Nov. 11, additional testing turned up another 22 cases among residents in the week following.
The outbreak may have started with infected staff members as Betz reported seven positive staff members between Nov. 3-7 before the first resident cases were found. Three more staff members were identified carrying the virus in the most recent week.
The number of residents from the facility who have died has also increased, with Betz Nursing Home now reporting seven total deaths from COVID-19.
Although the facility's data is still suppressed by the state — the state hides data when it is fewer than five instances to protect privacy and usually takes longer to reveal figures after crossing that total — Betz went from fewer than five deaths the week prior to seven now, indicating that at least three and as many as six residents may have died in the week of Nov. 12-18.
DeKalb County logged eight total deaths during that week, according to Indiana State Health Department county-level data.
Other facilities in northeast that were either in the midst of small outbreaks or have had new cases had minor impacts in the last reported week:
• Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange reported one new resident case at at least two new deaths, as that facility is now reporting six total deaths after having fewer than five listed the week prior.
• Lutheran Life Villages at Kendallville — which had a large outbreak in the spring — reported three staff cases but has had no new resident cases.
• Hickory Creek in Kendallville reported one new resident case and one new staff case, showing a slowdown after having an outbreak that started at the beginning of the month. Death totals have not changed at that facility, with the nursing home still reporting fewer than five deaths.
• Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett is now reporting five staff cases after having fewer than five listed the week before. The facility had no changes in its resident cases and has had no deaths.
• Auburn Village, which went through a sizable outbreak earlier this month, reported no new cases in the week, suggesting that the situation has come under control there. To date, that facility has logged 31 resident cases, 18 staff cases and six resident deaths.
In total, nursing homes have totaled at least 217 resident cases and at least 142 staff cases all-time, which also recording at least 55 deaths, slightly under half of the four-county total to date.
The virus has proven to be extremely dangerous when its gotten inside local nursing homes, with a mortality rate of about 1-in-4 among known infected residents.
Statewide, cases among nursing home residents have hit record highs recently at close to 175 people per day, passing the highest-ever point this spring when infections peaked at around 155 per day in early May.
Deaths among nursing home residents, although up significantly statewide compared to the summer and earlier this fall, have not risen as high as April and May.
The state has seen about 20 deaths per day recently among nursing home patients, which is lower than averages of 25-30 residents per day back in the spring.
Outcomes for patients have improved over time as doctors become more familiar with treating COVID-19 and have more interventions available to help patients in critical need, while nursing homes are also now better equipped to maintain infection control procedures than they were at the start of the pandemic.
