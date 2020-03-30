Coronavirus, or COVID-19, could bring unleaded gasoline prices down below $1 a gallon at stations, including in Indiana, according to Patrick De Haan, head petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, reporting on Facebook from his home office March 24 during the pandemic.
The national average price of gasoline fell for the fourth straight week, descending 12.8 cents over the last week to $2.08 per gallon, GasBuddy reported March 23. GasBuddy obtained its data from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The average price of diesel, meanwhile, fell 6.5 cents to $2.66 per gallon.
During this second part of his gas prices report March 24, De Haan addressed readers’ comments that the drop wouldn’t have occurred if the Saudis and Russians hadn’t increased production.
The situation did get worse when the two countries didn’t agree to lower production at an emergency meeting March 5, De Haan said.
“But keep in mind, ... that emergency meeting happened because coronavirus reduced demand in China,” De Haan said.
Oil prices March 18 reached their lowest levels since 2002, before the Great Recession, De Haan said. The national average was $2.06 a gallon March 24.
Americans haven’t seen gas prices that low since 2016,” he said.
Within the next 72 hours, De Haan expected the national average would drop below $2.
However, “you’ve not seen a whole lot yet,” De Haan said.
Northeast Indiana is already seeing decades-ago prices.
On Monday in Kendallville, prices ranged from $1.37 per gallon at the north side Marathon and Sunoco to $1.57 at Citgo. Prices in Ligonier were a little higher at $1.65 at Casey's, while in LaGrange prices were $1.59 at Marathon.
Don’t go filling up just yet if you don’t have to. Be prepared to see prices drop 35-75 cents over the next two weeks.
California would go close to $1 a gallon, a drop from the more usual $3 a gallon.
Gasoline demand March 23 was 23% lower than a year ago. The Great Lakes area — Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois — is landlocked, so it’s hard to get gasoline out of the region, De Haan said. As a result refineries discount it.
With wholesale gasoline – what stations pay – some stations were paying lower per gallon than the price of a banana, he said.
