INDIANAPOLIS — The state reported two new COVID-19 deaths from DeKalb County on Friday.
On top of that, Indiana's new all-time single-day high for COVID-19 cases set Friday crushed the previous record high etched just a week, soaring not just over 3,000 for the first time ever but ending upward of 3,600 cases.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health's daily report on Friday, DeKalb County had two COVID-19 deaths, one on Oct. 22 and one on Oct. 23. That takes the county's all-time total to 13 deaths.
They're the first deaths reported by the state since Sept. 13, although the DeKalb County Health Department still claims locally that 17 patients have died from COVID-19 in total. Reasons for the continuing disparity between the county and state totals are unclear.
All 13 deaths tallied by the state for DeKalb County have been patients age 60 or older, with two deaths among people in their 60s, four deaths of patients in their 70s and seven deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
DeKalb County has seen a huge uptick in cases since the end of September.
A month ago, the county was averaging just five cases per day, but as of Friday that daily average had risen steadily to 16 per day, with recent daily totals coming in higher than that suggesting the running average is still poised to trend higher in coming days.
The county is not alone in that respect, however, as both Noble and Steuben counties have also seen sharp increases in daily cases over recent days.
On a statewide level, Friday represented not just a new record high for cases, but a record high that was a far bigger leap up than usual.
Friday's numbers via the Indiana State Department of Health's daily report represented an increase of 27% off the previous biggest-total ever, smashing the old record by almost 800 cases.
New case counts continue to spiral higher upward with no sign of the increases slowing.
Indiana logged 3,618 new cases on Friday, crushing the previous all-time high set last Friday at 2,850.
The record-breaking total was expected this week as new cases had already been trending significantly higher compared to last week by 400-700 cases more per day.
So far in October, the state had already set new all-time highs for daily case counts six different times prior to Friday — on Oct. 2 (1,464), Oct. 9 (1,816), Oct. 10 (1,918), Oct. 16 (2,283), Oct. 17 (2,482) and Oct. 22 (2,850).
Friday's case count is almost five times higher than the statewide count just a month ago — 744 on Sept. 29 — and represents the explosion in COVID-19 activity the state has gone through this month.
The huge case result did come on a day of record high testing at just over 39,000 cases, but that total included a one-time data dump of 1,351 negative tests previously not recorded and still resulted in a one-day positivity rate of 9.25%, the second highest level after positivity topped 10% once earlier this week.
Positivity rates had been at around 4% in September when Indiana moved into Stage 5 of its reopening plan but have rocketed straight upward since.
Hospitalizations across the state rose again, now sitting at 1,733 total patients admitted for COVID-19 treatment. That's the third highest total ever since the state started tracking hospitalizations, only topped by two days in April at the peak of the first wave of coronavirus infections.
The state's death count was also high again, with 33 new deaths reported for the second straight day.
The state is now averaging slightly over 21 deaths per day, almost double the rate of 11 deaths per day average in September.
Hospitalizations and deaths have surged as wider community spread of the virus has allowed it to snake back into nursing home facilities, where it is running rampant again amid the vulnerable older population that resides in those facilities.
Locally, like the state, case counts were up sharply across the four-county area on Friday, with all four counties adding 20 or more cases.
DeKalb County added 24 new cases, followed by Steuben County with 21 new and LaGrange and Noble counties both adding 20 cases each.
Case counts are still shooting upward across Health District 3, which represents the four-county area, Allen and Whitley counties and five more counties to the south of those, rising from an average of 91 cases per day across the 11-county district a month ago to 282 per day of Friday's report and still rising.
Testing has increased across District 3 but only about 39% in comparison to the 210% increase in cases.
No deaths were reported in the other three counties, with Noble County remaining at 35, LaGrange County at 15 and Steuben County at nine.
