INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana continues to see minimal impact from flu so far this season, with the state continuing to see historically low numbers of incidents.
In the 17th week of flu surveillance across the state, the Indiana State Department of Health again rated flu spread as "minimal" across Indiana.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported another 390 incidents of "influenza-like illness" from outpatient monitoring sites across the state for the week ended Jan. 23. That takes the statewide total to 9,370 total incidents so far in the 2020-21 season.
There have been three deaths attributed to flu this year, with no new deaths reported in the past week.
Flu numbers continue to run well below what’s typical for this time of year and have remained mostly flat across the first three months of surveillance.
State health officials have noted that interventions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing and staying home when ill, are likely to have beneficial impacts in reducing the spread of influenza.
The state reported 0.85% of visits at outpatient facilities were for influenza-like illness on the week. Rates have been holding around 1% for more than a month now.
That's low compared to recent years, which ran at about 2%, 3% and 4% and one particularly bad year when reports were up over 7% at this time in January.
Flu reports at emergency rooms and urgent care clinics also remained low at 0.82%, which is also down from a week ago.
Rates in previous years at this time including 1.5% and 2%, but also higher rates including 4% and about 5.5% in more severe flu years.
Flu activity typically starts to rise in December and then runs higher throughout the winter months in January and February and sometimes into March. That hasn't happened this year, however, as flu activity has remained essentially flat since surveillance started in October.
COVID-19 case numbers have come down dramatically across the state in January, with case counts falling below 2,000 new instances per day in some cases. Flu numbers have been low and are still staying low, with little change week-to-week.
The state has not identified any particular strains of flu through testing at the Indiana State Department of Health lab yet this year, although specimen testing numbers are lower than in previous years, as the state has been primarily focused on fighting COVID-19 this season.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.