LAGRANGE — LaGrange County’s COVID-19 numbers aren’t encouraging.
On Wednesday, the Indiana State Board of Health reported the county’s all-time COVID-19 case total had increased to 102 for COVID-19, up nine cases in just a day and more than 40 cases in less than 10 days.
And healthcare professionals say it’s going to get worse.
COVID-19 cases now appear to be growing faster in LaGrange County than any other place in the region. Just one week ago, LaGrange County reported 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday, that number reached 102 cases, representing a 50% increase in new COVID-19 infections in just seven days.
That kind of growth has LaGrange County Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin worried.
“The numbers give me a lot of concern,” he said. “I’m concerned that people are not practicing social distancing, they’re not wearing their masks and they’re not practicing good hand washing. It’s just that simple, yet people are not doing it.”
Pechin said the data shows when the state started easing stay a home restriction, people apparently took that as a sign that the coronavirus danger was over, and stopped practicing the things that initially helped slow the spread of the disease.
Additionally, Pechin worries that people have been lulled into a false sense of security because LaGrange County’s death rate for COVID-19 patients has remained relatively low, with only two deaths reported since mid-March. He credits the county’s low death rate as the result of swift action taken by health care providers to protect the county’s most vulnerable population, the elderly.
Now, with people slacking on those measures, COVID-19 may be gaining a foothold.
“We did an unbelievably good job of quarantining, so we didn’t have as many cases,” he explained. “And locally, we protected our nursing homes.”
While there’s no cure for COVID-19, Pechin said health care professionals have learned a great deal about the disease from doctors in Europe and New York City. And those discussions have led to better treatment protocols here and better patient outcomes. But as COVID-19 cases in the region continue to climb, Pechin worries new cases will place an enormous amount of stress the region’s health care resources, especially in Fort Wayne where most of the area’s most critically ill COVID-19 patients are treated.
Locally, he said the virus has shown it knows no boundaries, striking both young and old, English and Amish alike.
“We’ve seen a real cross-section of people affected by this disease, people in the 30s, 40s, and 50s who are getting really sick,” he said.
And because it appears people are no longer taking social distancing practices seriously, Pechin said he expects things to quickly get much worse before they get better.
“I’m expecting the number of new infections to triple in the next couple of weeks, up to 40 people a day getting infected,” he said.
Pechin remains steadfast in his advice that people can still lower their chances of becoming a COVID-19 statistic by simply practicing a techniques, and none, he adds, are difficult.
Wider infections could mean wider disruptions to life, too. Even if you specifically aren’t infected with COVID-19, coming into close contact with someone who is may end you up in a two-week quarantine at home to ensure you don’t carry the virus to others.
The first phase of a statewide study estimated that only about 3% of Hoosiers had been exposed to coronavirus at the time and that 45% of people were carrying the virus asymptomatically.
“It’s really not hard to wear a mask, it’s really not hard to wash your hands, and it’s really not hard to socially distance,” he stressed.
Free testing for COVID-19 is available at an OptumServe site located at Lakeland High School, or residents can also travel to sites at the Indiana National Guard Armory in Angola or Community Learning Center in Kendallville.
To get signed up for testing, visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.
