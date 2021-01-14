INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 case numbers are still running lower than recently even as state testing numbers have climbed back up following the holidays.
The lower case counts and lower positivity returns lately are good signs that the COVID-19 surge that spike in November and December is cooling off.
On Thursday, the state logged 4,375 new cases of COVID-19, which is up a little compared to earlier this week but that's normal as case counts are usually higher at the end of the week than the beginning.
Compared to same-day totals on previous Thursday, this week's count was the lowest since Oct. 29 before cases really starting spiking. Case counts had been above 6,000 for the past nine weeks consecutively, with two weeks above 7,000 and one above 8,000 cases in a single day.
The lower case count wasn't simply attributable to lower testing, as testing numbers on Thursday were a higher-than-average number at more than 51,000 total tests. That big testing number and low case count led to a one-day positivity return of 8.54%, the third-straight day positivity has been under 10%.
Prior to this week, single-day positivity numbers were only under 10% five days from Nov. 1 through Jan. 11, so it's a marked improvement.
Statewide hospitalization numbers fell again, with the total number of patients in treatment sitting at 2,440. It's also the seventh-straight day that the hospital census has dropped, showing a more consistent downward improvement after weeks of ups and down streaks coming out of the all-time peak on Nov. 30.
The state recorded 40 deaths on Thursday, which is higher than pre-surge numbers but significantly lower than daily averages in recent weeks. Indiana is averaging about 66 deaths per day so far in January, an improvement from 79 per day in December but still higher than November's average of 45 per day and October's of 22 per day.
None of the deaths reported Thursday across the state were from the four-county area. Deaths have slowed across the region after posting very high numbers historically in November and December in the northeast corner counties.
Indiana has been rapidly rolling out vaccines for COVID-19 as quickly as it receives them. After starting with vaccinations of front-line health care workers and emergency responders, the state moved into vaccinating high-risk nursing home residents and has since expanded distribution to all Hoosiers age 70 and above.
Those age groups are more at risk to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, so Indiana's early efforts are aimed at blunting the cost in lives from the virus.
Locally, case numbers continue to rise more slowly, following the wider statewide trend.
DeKalb County added 23 new cases on Thursday, followed by Steuben and Noble counties both at 19 and LaGrange County with six.
Steuben County passed 3,000 cases all time on Thursday, sitting at 3,007 total since March 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.