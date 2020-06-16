LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Health Department took a big step Monday morning in its fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The health department issued a press release announcing it is now requiring people wear a facemask in public and private spaces where social distancing is impossible to maintain.
The health department notice reads “In Lagrange County, effective immediately, facemasks covering the nose and mouth must be worn in:
1. An indoor area open to the public, including public transportation and including van transports;
2. An outdoor public area where a distance of 6 feet from individuals outside of their household cannot be maintained; or
3. A private indoor or outdoor area where a distance of 6 feet from individuals outside of their household cannot be maintained.”
The notice goes on to say LaGrange County has seen “a sharp rise in COVID-19 illnesses and our best defense is hand washing, social distancing, and wearing masks. Please do your part in stopping this disease.”
Since June 1, LaGrange County has seen the number of local cases of COVID-19 rise from 93 to 277 confirmed cases as of Sunday. That is an increase of 184 cases in just 14 days.
State and local health officials have noted that numerous cases have been reported in Amish communities and the Indiana State Department of Health has been working to arrange for more targeted testing and education to those households.
The health department directed people to visit the federal government’s Center for Disease Control website, cdc.gov/coronavirus for the most up to date information about the coronavirus pandemic.
For Indiana specific information, it recommends visiting the state department of health website at coronavirus.in.gov/. General questions from the public or healthcare provider inquiries about COVID-19 may be directed to the ISDH COVID-19 Call Center at the toll-free number, 877- 826-0011.
The LaGrange County Health Department said it is continuing to closely monitor the local situation and will issue updates as appropriate.
