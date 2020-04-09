INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s not utilizing all of its COVID-19 testing capacity, but Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said she wants to see that change.
On Monday, Box discussed in detail the state’s current capacity to test and short-range goals for boosting it. The state can currently process about 3,700 tests maximum per day and she was hopeful that number would increase to around 6,300 per day over the next two weeks.
But every since Monday’s discussion and a high of 3,500 tests processed that day the state has reported a decreasing number of samples processed each day — 2,500 on Tuesday, 2,100 on Wednesday and only about 1,250 on Thursday.
During Thursday’s daily virtual press conference, Box indicated there is some lag to testing as certain private labs may take longer than 24 hours to report results, so there will be some daily oscillation. But in responding to a question from an Indianapolis TV reporter about the recent decreases, Box said that the state isn’t utilizing its full potential right now.
“We aren’t seeing the maximum number of tests we want to do each day,” Box said. “Sometimes it’s a lag in reporting. Today the numbers are definitely down because of that and it will pick up tomorrow.
Some limitations do exist including the struggle to stay stocked on media like swabs and reagents to process samples, but Box also specifically noted a “red cap” form providers have to fill out explaining why they want to test someone.
That red cap red tape is going to be going away soon, Box said, as she indicated that requirement should be removed by Monday.
To date, the state has issued guidelines as to who should or shouldn’t be prioritized for a test, because tests have been a limited resource. People with severe symptoms, health care workers and more recently pregnant women or people with very high body-mass indexes were in the priority chute.
But anecdotally many Hoosiers have reported they can’t get tests, sometimes even if they’re displaying symptoms of COVID-19 like fever and cough, if the sickness isn’t severe. Instead, patients may be told to isolate at home for two weeks before returning to public, leaving the question of whether they actually had COVID-19 or not unanswered.
Whether the changes the state is discussing will take the guardrails off testing and allow providers to more liberally test people as their ability allows wasn’t totally clear, but Box was adamant that she wants the state running as much as possible.
“We need to have our providers testing everyone,” Box said. “We want them to test.”
Also Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb spent time to encourage Hoosiers across the state celebrating religious holidays to practice their faith but do so as responsibly as possible and eliminate or severely limit gatherings in light of coronavirus.
The state’s official guidance is that church buildings be closed and for faith services to go virtual or, if staying in the physical to be hosted as outdoor parking lot services with parishioners staying in vehicles.
When asked whether police would shut down any church services that were operating despite these recommendations, Holcomb responded that he sure hoped that wouldn’t be the case.
“Get the Word and then get home,” Holcomb said. “My only desire, our only desire is for your family, for your congregation … is for you to be as safe and strong and healthy next week as you are this week.”
