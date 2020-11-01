As the weather has grown colder in October, Indiana's COVID-19 numbers have shot up.
The last time the state was seeing big spread, lots of hospitalizations and mounting deaths were back in March, April and May.
Meanwhile, things were pretty stable throughout the summer and early fall, raising the question, does coronavirus thrive in the cold?
The best answer health officials have right now is, only "maybe," with the main problem being isolating purely weather-related impacts from other changes in behavior as the temperature drops.
Looking at Indiana's COVID-19 situation over time, the state was experiencing the worst of the pandemic back when it first started in March, April and May, before the situation drastically improved in June and beyond.
After an OK September — cases started rising a little bit off what they had been in August — cases, hospitalizations and deaths have essentially doubled since the calendar turned to October.
There was some hope that summer weather might wipe out or severely suppress the virus. But COVID-19 never went away during the summer and actually thrived in some area. Florida, for example, saw some of its biggest case counts in the summer and the virus continues to spread widely in other hot-weather climes like India, which is challenging the U.S. for the most COVID-19 cases in the world lately.
That sharp rise in cases in Indiana has happened about the same time that the weather has turned. However the spike also coincides with the state entering Stage 5 of its reopening plan.
Just because the timing overlaps doesn't necessarily prove a case — correlation is not causation after all.
Posing the question about weather to state and local health officials, right now the science is mixed and unclear on coronavirus may gain strength in the cold.
"The literature and the experts are pretty divided on that," Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said on the cold-weather question. "Some people think the colder weather actually allows those particles to hang in the air longer."
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff noted that other coronaviruses — those that cause the common cold, for example — do seem to be more virulent when the weather turns.
COVID-19 may follow a similar script, as Gaff noted that the numbers Indiana saw during the summer may have simply been a baseline level of transmission, but now we're starting to see the full power of coronavirus in action.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's frequently-asked questions page also addresses the topic, although the CDC's answer is equally ambivalent at this time.
"It is not yet known whether weather and temperature affect the spread of COVID-19. Some other viruses, like those that cause the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months. There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing," the CDC page states.
What health officials do seem to agree on, however, is that transmission could rise significantly as cold weather pushes people indoors more during the winter.
So while the novel coronavirus may not be any more potent in the winter than it is in the summer, a rise in activity may simply be attributed to people spending more time in close quarters.
COVID-19 is most likely to transmit from person to person when people are in close proximity for extended periods of time. Sitting outside in your back yard gives a lot of open air for particles to disperse, but sitting inside in your living room is a more confined space with less mobile air.
"Bringing it inside is probably the biggest concern and then it's about what type of ventilation you have," Box said.
"It's also possibly associated with simply the cold weather moves people inside and they congregate and pass viruses more aggressively," Gaff agreed. "And school is in session and people aren't out in the wide open spaces as much as they normally are. It's very difficult to tell on the basis of the limited data we have but it certainly is of concern."
Box has warned Hoosiers that indoor gatherings with family or friends can become a source of transmission for COVID-19, and she speaks from experience, having been infected with the virus she received from her daughter and grandson who came over for a weekend visit.
Box admitted that in those family gatherings, she would let her guard down, not wear a mask, not maintain distancing and that's when she picked up the virus after her grandson contracted it at his daycare.
With the holidays approaching, family get-togethers could become spreader events and Hoosiers, especially older Hoosiers, should be thoughtful about their Thanksgiving and Christmas plans.
Box reminded the state that the young, while not likely to suffer serious, or maybe any, symptoms from COVID-19, they can still carry and spread it to their more vulnerable family members and friends.
"We need to look at the population that is bringing this to individuals," Box said. "I'm especially concerned as we're looking at the holidays next month.
"There is some evidence that about 80% of 20-30 year olds are asymptomatic," she said. "So we need to continue the messaging there and really reach out to those individuals."
