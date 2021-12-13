INDIANAPOLIS — Flu rates across Indiana have ticked up again this week as the state entered December, typically the start of higher flu activity in a normal season.
Indiana remained at "low" flu activity, the second-lowest classification on its monitoring scale, but rates rose a little from the week previous.
In the ninth week of statewide monitoring, for the week ended Dec. 4, rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpatient providers was 2.19% in the seventh week of surveillance, which was up from 2.03% last week.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers was also low at 2.28%, which is also up compared to a week ago at 1.92%.
Rates are currently running on the high side for this time of year as compared to the previous four seasons, about where levels were in the 2019-2020 season. That season had higher-than-usual flu rates, but saw an average amount of deaths related to flu at 137.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Indiana has recorded just one death attributable to flu so far this year, with no new deaths reported this week.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
With the opening of December, the state health department lab is also turning up more influenza-positive samples in its testing of specimens. This week, of 31 samples analyzed, nine showed Influenza A/H3 seasonal virus strains, which so far has been the only type of flu cells identified this season.
Influenza A/H3 strains — typically H3N2 — are common during the annual flu season. This year’s flu shot was recommended to protect against an H3N2 strain sourced to Cambodia as one of four types included in the yearly quadrivalent shot.
The state did also detect some non-flu viruses in samples analyzed this week including adenovirus, non-COVID-19 coronaviruses, enterovirus/rhinovirus, parainfluenza virus 4 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
