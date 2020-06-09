ALBION — A month ago, most of Noble County's new COVID-19 cases were connected to nursing homes.
That's not the case any more, though, as the county has seen more than 100 new cases since Memorial Day and the numbers continue rising.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff is concerned that many people have given up on coronavirus, like the pandemic is over, and that complacency is helping the virus re-establish itself locally.
Between March 9, when Noble County had its first case, and Memorial Day, Noble County logged 185 cases of COVID-19. But in the two weeks since, the county has added 120 more, a 65% increase.
Previously, most of the new cases were connected to outbreaks at two large nursing homes in the county, which also accounted for all 21 deaths as of May 26.
But the origin of new infections has changed recently, Gaff said.
"It's mostly not nursing home related at this point, but it is related to outbreaks specifically related to some factories and some family gatherings, seemingly points of contact of people gathering," Gaff said.
Noble County's 22nd death, which was recorded by the state on Sunday, also was the first death in the county not related to a nursing home, Gaff said.
The county also recently logged a case of COVID-19 in a child less than 1 year old, he said.
Testing numbers locally have increased, which may be playing a role in finding more of the cases out in the community, but Gaff said it's likely that there is also more transmission as many people around the area have relaxed or simply given up on precautionary measures like wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and limiting group exposures.
"We are reestablishing contacts with other people and the general thought seems to be, the pervasive thought seems to be that the crisis is over, that somehow that problem is solved, and it is not," Gaff said. "People are not taking it seriously at this point. So fortunately not very many people are dying, but there are people getting quite ill."
Indiana technically reopened on May 4, as Indiana transitioned out of its stay-at-home order era to Stage 2 of its five-step reopening plan. That step allowed most businesses to resume and for small groups to meet again.
Cases locally and statewide didn't show much change at that time. But since Memorial Day, cases in northeast Indiana have been sharply rising, with Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb, Elkhart and Allen counties all seeing unusually large day-to-day increases not seen prior.
As a holiday weekend after several weeks of staying at home, Gaff said people don't have to look to far to see many instances of people taking a holiday from COVID-19 safety measures.
"People had been cooped up for a long time and decided to celebrate by getting together. You don't have to look very far into social media to find photos of people without masks with their arms around each other," Gaff said. "Naturally as there are more contacts and less precautions, then we get more exposures."
As to why northeast Indiana is surging compared to other portions of the state, Gaff suggested that, comparatively, other areas are keeping up their defenses much more that our region. In talking with other health officials around the state, Gaff said the impressions is that people in areas like central Indiana — which was a major hotspot for Indiana in April and May — are continuing to mask up and distance at much higher proportions than northeast Indiana.
In some respects, northeast Indiana being relatively unaffected early on may be leading to more infections now.
While people did directly feel the effects of not going to school or being furloughed out of work or being stuck at home, many around the region haven't been directly affected by COVID-19. If they haven't been sick, don't know anyone that has been sick or haven't seen big blooms of infections nearby, coronavirus has been relegated to a "potential" threat instead of an active threat.
"Maybe we're in the fourth round of a 15-round bout and we're getting tired and letting our guard down," Gaff said. "I think that a lot of people don't know anyone closely that is sick or has died with it and until it becomes personal, they're going to think it's just another made-up thing."
