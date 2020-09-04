INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana topped 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 again on Friday, but the result came on the biggest one-day testing number to date.
According to Friday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana recorded 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. That’s the fourth time in nine days that cases have been over a thousand.
However, the number of tests came on record testing as Indiana administered 22,802 total tests, beating the previous record-high of 20,232 back on Aug. 21.
With that bigger-than-ever testing number, the state’s positivity rate dropped to 4.52% on the day, breaking a streak of three consecutive days above 6%.
The state logged 17 deaths as daily deaths run a little bit higher to start September than they did throughout August.
The results come the day after Indiana released its statewide ranking map, aimed at making it easier for people to discern how widely COVID-19 might be spreading in the community.
In the first week of the ratings system, which will be updated every Wednesday, only one county was colored red showing high spread, and only seven counties had an orange rating, showing moderate to high spread.
DeKalb County was one of those seven orange counties, although that rating came with a note that the county has been seeing a large number of cases coming from a congregate living setting.
Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties were three of 44 counties to be scored in the yellow for moderate spread and 40 counties were in the blue, showing low spread.
Locally on Friday, counties showed small case county increases.
Steuben County added five cases, surpassing 300 all-time as the county moved to 301, followed by Noble County adding four, DeKalb County adding three and LaGrange County unchanged from the previous day.
No new deaths were reported locally. Noble County remains at 31 all time, followed by LaGrange County at 11, DeKalb County at seven and Steuben County at five.
The four-county area had eight deaths between Aug. 19 and Sept. 2, but new activity has slowed since.
