KENDALLVILLE — After operating at capacity for nearly three straight months, demand for vaccines in Noble County has started to wane, with about a quarter of available appointments going unfilled last week.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff is therefore renewing encouragement for people to get signed up and get their shots, while also announcing that the health department may be able to soon organize some localized shot clinics at businesses, churches or other organizations.
Noble County still has a long way to go with vaccines — as of Tuesday, only 23.6% of the eligible population age 16 and up has been fully vaccinated — but already the health department is starting to see interest in the vaccine start to decline.
While the clinic at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion has the capacity to give out slightly more than 400 vaccines per week, last week the clinic only gave about 290 shots, meaning nearly 1-in-4 appointments went unscheduled.
Prior to recently, Gaff reported that the clinic was running at full steam, booking itself full week to week and giving out its full supply of shots. But that demand has "started to slow," he said.
Gaff encourages all people age 16 and up to get a vaccine as soon as they're able, as the shot not only protects the recipient from the virus, but it will also protect others but preventing them from contracting and spreading it to others who may be more vulnerable.
Vaccination rates have been high, upwards of 70% for the oldest Hoosiers, but uptake has been lower among younger populations.
Although younger people are at lower risk to get seriously sick, be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, immunization efforts are still important for everyone because they prevent the virus from circulation, which also helps prevent the possibility of more mutations occurring that may change the virus to a new form.
By creating that wider web of immunity, people at low risk themselves can also help protect other people who may be at higher risk due to age, a medical condition or other factors.
"From a public health standpoint, the best possible reason is to try to keep the virus from circulating in the community," Gaff said in encouragement of all people getting vaccinated, even the young. "If we can eliminate the virus from circulating in the community then we can protect those people who can't get immune response right now.
"It's a population effort so you'd be helping to protect others. You wouldn't necessarily be doing it as much for yourself but more for your friends and family ... you're protecting yourself from you transmitting the virus from you to them," Gaff said.
People can sign up for vaccines at ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance. Appointments may be available as soon as the same day as there's currently space in the schedule.
Gaff also noted Tuesday that since the department has vaccine available, it could possibly coordinate some localized events for large employers or churches who may be interested in hosting a shot clinic for their employees or parishioners.
Any organization that is interested in that service could contact the Noble County Health Department.
Gaff said he can't guarantee that's a service they'll be able to offer, but they're looking to explore it as a way to possibly bring more vaccine directly to the people who still need it.
