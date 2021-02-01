ANGOLA — Trine University's STEM with Storm program has brought Trine University's lovable mascot to local elementary schools to share fun activities that taught students basic concepts of science and engineering.
Now, a new video series will bring the lessons, activities and Storm to individual classrooms, or even to students' homes.
A series of five STEM with Storm videos will premiere on Trine University's YouTube channel at youtube.com/trineuniversity during Discover Engineers Week, Feb. 21-27. The videos explore what an engineer is as well as different types of engineers - such as industrial, electrical, chemical and civil - with fun experiments and demonstrations included each week.
"We know this school year continues to be challenging for many, especially educators and parents," said Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1. "We're glad to be able to use Trine's expertise in science, engineering and education to provide this resource, and hopefully spark the imagination of future engineers."
The videos team Storm with Trine students, professors, local businesses and athletes in a high-energy, interactive format similar to popular children's TV shows. The video's are a collaboration between Trine innovation 1 and Education One.
Each video incorporates lessons aligned directly to state standards and can easily be added into a science course in any learning platform. Follow-up activities that reinforce concepts can be completed in the classroom or at home.
Educators or parents who would like to receive direct links to the videos and follow-up activities can register at bit.ly/stem-storm. For more information, email Brenda Mescher, Education One assistant director of community connections and compliance, at mescherb@trine.edu.
