Trine University mascot Storm uses a balloon to show the effect of static electricity on the hair of Julie Frame, a mechanical engineering student at Trine, during a STEM with Storm video on electrical engineering. At left, Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1, explains how physical energy is used to create electrical energy. Trine University will release the five-video STEM with Storm series, which provides fun activities that teach elementary-age students basic concepts of science and engineering, during Discover Engineers Week, Feb. 21-27.