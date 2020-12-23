AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The new cases raise the county’s overall total to 2,847 since the start of the pandemic and 882 in December.
Wednesday’s new patients are evenly distributed across age groups. They include one between birth and age 10; three between ages 11-20; two from 21-30 years of age; four between 31-40; four who are 41-50 years old; seven who is 51-60; three who are 61-70; four who are 71-80; two who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 224 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of two since Tuesday, including 41 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
A total of 57 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, including 23 in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.