KENDALLVILLE — There are some people who signed up to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they were able and there are some that will never be convinced to ever get it.
But there are also people in the middle, who maybe just want to wait a see a little bit longer or maybe need a little more information before making the choice for themselves.
In an effort to provide that additional information and to possibly help drum up uptake as vaccine demand has slowed recently, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff sat down for a nearly hour-long live Q&A session with KPC News on Tuesday afternoon.
The live session, which is available to watch any time on the KPC News Facebook page at facebook.com/kpcnews, touched on numerous topics including multiple questions submitted by viewers about the virus.
Overarching other topics, Gaff, as well as other local, state and federal health officials, continue to encourage all eligible people — which currently means any Hoosier age 16 and older — to get vaccinated as a way to finally put an end to the widespread transmission of COVID-19.
People can register for vaccines at ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
"Even though many people will get mild or even no symptoms there is a vulnerable population and we can't eliminate any one particular demographic from that population even though the probabilities are much higher among the elderly ... the problem is that the rest of the population also comes in contact with those people and makes it more dangerous for them if the virus is in the neighborhood, if you will," Gaff said.
"We hope the most vulnerable people will try to protect themselves from any infection," Gaff said. "If you can eliminate or limit down to one person out of 20 that has the virus and the other 10 or 15 of those people are immune to the virus, it's less likely that one infected person is going to run into one of the un-vaccinated or vulnerable people and it becomes a probability question. We're working to make the probability really low."
Here's some of the highlights from questions fielded by Gaff on Tuesday:
Are the vaccines safe to use?
While the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines are new in use, those types of delivery systems have been in study and development for about 10 years, Gaff said.
"It's not brand new but these vaccines are brand new and they started developing them almost immediately a year ago," Gaff said. "There was some testing and the tests showed it be very effective and there was no evidence of any safety issues over that six- to eight-month period during that time."
Study has continued in trial populations since vaccines have rolled out to the public and monitoring is also ongoing among the millions of Americans getting the shots, with no significant safety concerns rising so far.
Federal agencies have paused use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of six incidents of dangerous blood clots out of nearly 7 million people who received it, and while those risks are serious they are "winning the lottery" long odds, Gaff said, noting however that the pause is proof that health officials are taking safety, even in instances of extremely rare adverse effects, very seriously.
What are the common side effects people may experience after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Some people have no reaction to the vaccines at all, but among those who do, most effects are mild and resolve within one, two or three days of receiving the shot.
Muscle soreness around the injection site is common — the shot is injected into the thick deltoid muscle at the shoulder — and people may experience some other localized joint or muscle soreness.
Fatigue and headache are possible and some people may experience a short-term fever or nausea.
One other reaction that has been somewhat common is "COVID arm," a redness that may be itchy or sensitive around the injection site that may pop up about a week after the shot, but also should resolve after a few days.
Most side effects can be treated with over-the-counter medicines like ibuprofen or acetaminophen for soreness or fever and should resolve in a short period of time.
How much immunity do you gain after one-shot of a two-dose vaccine?
You may get some protection from COVID-19 after your first shot, maybe 50% Gaff estimates, so you should still practice precautions until receiving your second dose.
Two weeks after receiving your final shot of a vaccine, you'll be considered "fully vaccinated" and should be well protected against infection.
How well do current vaccines protect against new COVID-19 variants?
"The studies are ongoing," Gaff said and effectiveness may vary depending on the strain. That being said, the current vaccines do offer protection from circulating variants.
Locally, variants haven't been widespread, but some have arrived, Gaff said, noting that Noble County has seen a few known cases of the U.K. variant.
That being said, the best protection against rising variants is to aim to defeat the current strains out there, which helps prevent new strains from emerging as the virus replicates in people and therefore has a chance to mutate and change.
"The best way to stop that is to stop the transmission and replication," Gaff said. "That's another reason why we want to get as many people vaccinated as possible."
What are some long-term impacts people infected with COVID-19 may face?
Although rare, some people do continue having lingering effects from a COVID-19 infection weeks or even months after clearing the initial infection.
Known as "long-haulers," those people may be struggling with physical or mental symptoms long after getting the virus.
Those effects could include a lingering "brain fog," lasting fatigue, muscle pains or tingling sensations in limbs and extremities.
Parkview Health has recently launched a clinic to study and try to help long-haulers in Fort Wayne, in hopes of better understanding why some people have long-lasting impacts.
Should children get vaccinated?
Currently, no vaccines are approved for use in people younger than 16, although clinical studies are ongoing for those younger. Therefore, Gaff said it would be "premature" to recommend a vaccine for a child at this point.
However, if at such a point the vaccines go through a study and trial period and are deemed safe, he would recommend children get a COVID-19 vaccine same as other childhood immunization.
Although children have been shown to be at very low risk of serious impacts from COVID-19, the same thought process for young adults would apply to children as well — the communal impacts of kids getting vaccines is likely to be larger than the individual impact.
When might COVID-19 go from an emergency use authorization to a full approval by the Food and Drug Administration?
Gaff said he didn't know when that might occur, but said it might be more like years as opposed to months, as full vaccine approval is a process that usually takes multiple years.
Should I get my second shot if a I have symptoms after the first or if I get sick with COVID-19 or another illness before a second dose?
Yes, Gaff said, it's recommended to follow through with the planned second dose of the vaccine, even if you may have had COVID-19 or some other illness in between.
As long as you're feeling well and back to normal health at the time of your second dose, get it. If you're ill at the time of your second appointment, it's recommended to stay away until you're feeling better.
How long should you wait after your COVID-19 vaccine to get other shots like flu shots or shingles boosters?
People should wait at least two weeks after their final COVID-19 vaccine before getting any other shots, Gaff said.
That gives your body time to finish generating an immune response to the vaccine before starting new. By separating out the shots, it will also create separation in case you experience an adverse reaction later, to help doctors determine which shot may be causing the effect.
Is one shot better or safe than the others?
"I would recommend people receive the vaccine that is first available to them," Gaff said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has an advantage in that it only requires one shot as opposed to two doses. The second dose of a Pfizer vaccine is scheduled three weeks after the first, while Moderna is slightly longer at four weeks after shot one.
But overall the vaccines have all been shown to be highly effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19 and none have shown to have greater or lesser side effects than any other.
Do you still need to wear a mask and distance after getting a vaccine?
For now, yes. But forever, no.
As vaccines first rolled out, it was unclear whether people could still contract the virus but — even though they personally wouldn't get sick due to the vaccine protection — might be able to spread it to other people.
Further study has shown that the chances of that happening are very low, but still possible.
For now, masking after vaccination is still a recommendation because most people aren't fully vaccinated yet, so the ongoing effort helps keep that layer of protection until more people get shots.
In the future, as a large percentage of Americans become immune to the virus, then that mask advisory can probably be peeled off once and for all.
"If there is no virus in the community, everybody is safe but we don't know how much virus in the community and hopefully its less and less as more people become vaccinated," Gaff said.
