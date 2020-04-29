ALBION — In a teleconference last week with first responders, a regional official told U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, that some departments in his congressional district were short of personal protective equipment needed to deal with the coronavirus.
That isn’t the case in Noble County, thanks to the foresight of Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Mick Newton.
And it likely won’t be the case in the future thanks to the generosity of the Noble County Community Foundation.
“We’ve relied really heavily on Mick Newton,” Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber said. “We’re OK for another month or two.”
Orange Township firefighter Jan Abbs said her department is also in good shape thanks to Newton and should be for the foreseeable future thanks to Newton and the community foundation.
“Right now we’re doing OK,” incoming Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said. “We have enough N-95 masks and gloves.”
Waters said his department has benefited from the generosity of local businesses as well, including Walmart and Rural King.
The board of directors of the foundation has allocated $75,000 from unrestricted grant money to provide local responders, including fire department and police personnel, with masks and gloves to keep them as safe as possible when dealing with potential COVID-19 victims.
Since late March, the foundation has issued 16 grants to the tune of $65,000.
Included in that total are monies granted to area food pantries and Noble House.
The grants were offered to agencies which provide critical services during this time of crisis, according to Community Foundation of Noble County Executive Director Brad Graden.
“This crisis has impacted our community in unprecedented ways,” Graden said. “The Community Foundation wanted to be able to provide financial support to our nonprofit partners who are responding to the critical needs of our community. We felt it was important for us to support those playing such a crucial role.”
Graden said he couldn’t take credit for the special grant program.
“Margarita White and I learned about Rapid Grants through an all-member call hosted by the Indiana Philanthropy Alliance,” Graden said. “The Ball Brothers Foundation in Muncie spoke about its process and shared examples of grants that it had made to local first responders for PPE. The Community Foundation of Noble County Board of Directors voted to create the CFNC Disaster Response Fund along with the Rapid Grant Process at the end of March. CFNC then sent out requests for proposal to organizations dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic including police and fire departments.”
Those grant monies are being used to order additional PPE, which for the most part, hasn’t come in yet.
Thanks to Newton and the EMA, it isn’t needed.
In 2005, Newton became the public health coordinator for the Noble County Health Department.
At about that time, he said, county officials began working on plans for dealing with emergencies, including pandemic responses.
“I wrote a lot of plans that are in that,” Newton said.
In 2006, Newton received a grant to purchase PPE such as masks and gloves. He didn’t order the bare minimum, he stocked up, just in case.
The gloves have a shelf life, but the masks have been in his stockpile ever since.
“They’ve been in my inventory for years,” Newton said.
He has been able to provide masks to Noble County police and fire departments, sent a reserve of such equipment to Parkview Noble Hospital and has even assisted agencies outside of Noble County.
Newton said Noble County is fortunate to have had a plan.
“We are in unprecedented territory,” Newton said. “We were ready and we’re still ready. We are as prepared as we can be.”
Graden said the Community Foundation of Noble County is working on plans for how it can help once the crisis turns into its recovery phase.
Masks available in Albion
The Pill Box Pharmacy in Albion has KN95 masks in stock for $4 each, the pharmacy announced to Noble County employers Tuesday. Businesses and manufacturers interested in making bulk order should contact Paul DeRenzo at 574-267-4900, Ext. 650 or through email at pderenzo@pillboxpharmacy.com. Bulk rate pricing is available.
