ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department is preparing for the day that it will take over the COVID-19 vaccination clinic that's being operated by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
Cameron is running the site at the Steuben County Event Center at the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake as a volunteer host to vaccinate people in grouping 1A, which is health care workers and others on the front lines battling the pandemic. The site covers health care workers from the four-county area of northeast Indiana.
When that phase ends, the Health Department is expected to transition into running the clinic.
"When we go to 1B, it will be for Steuben County only," said Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Health Department.
During Monday's meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners that opened their 2021 session, getting technology in place for the facility was at the forefront.
"We need our own technology because (Cameron is) pulling their IT," Walsh said.
The Health Department will need some 10 laptop computers to operate the clinic, which is administered completely online. It was proposed that 10 refurbished laptops at a cost of $539 apiece be purchased, but after doing some in-house research, it was determined that there might be enough laptops on hand to prevent having to make a purchase.
The county had purchased five laptops to accommodate certain staff when they were sent home due to the COVID-19 statewide shutdown last spring. Those laptops might not be in use with the county workforce back on the job 100%.
Also, Microsoft Surface Pros were purchased for each member of the Board of Commissioners and Steuben County Council. County information technology director Tami Sumney said she is just completing getting the Surface Pros set up for the elected officials, who previously had not been issued county owned computers of any sort.
Commissioners and three members of the County Council who were attending the meeting volunteered to give up their Surface Pros — tablets with keyboards that retail for about $750 apiece — that have yet to be issued to them. Last year it was decided to purchase laptops for members of the commission board and council.
Nonetheless, commissioners approved purchasing up to five laptops for the health department in the event enough can't be identified in house.
While commissioners tried to come up with the computers for the least amount of money possible, Councilman Jim Getz said the cost of computers should be an issue when lives were at stake due to the coronavirus.
"I don't think haggling over a $500 laptop is worth people's lives," Getz said.
The Health Department is seeking $40,000 in grant funding to run the clinic, but the funds aren't in hand.
Commissioner Ken Shelton questioned why the county was being dealt with the expense of having to run a vaccine clinic and Walsh explained that the function is part of the Health Department's mission.
"It just appears this thing is growing and so is Steuben County's expense," Shelton said.
Providing services during times of health emergencies, particularly a pandemic, Walsh said, "that's what health departments do."
Everything to run the clinic is online, from scheduling through the entire process of tracking individuals who are being inoculated.
"Nothing is on paper unless we have a power failure," Walsh said.
The county will start receiving vaccine on Monday with another shipment expected on Jan. 18.
Walsh said many people have heeded the Health Department's call out for volunteers to run the clinic.
"We have potentially 60 to 70 volunteers lined up for us," she said.
The Cameron clinic is also staffed with volunteers, at least in part, many of whom come from health care providers from the four-county area.
