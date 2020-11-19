INDIANAPOLIS — After reporting four deaths on Tuesday and two on Wednesday, DeKalb County has logged another two deaths of Thursday's statewide COVID-19 report from the Indiana State Department of Health.
In total, DeKalb County has had nine deaths since Nov. 11 and 12 total so far in November.
The new deaths in DeKalb County occurred Tuesday and Wednesday and included one patient in their 70s and one patient 80 years old or older, according to demographic data.
To date, DeKalb County has had two deaths among people in their 60s, seven deaths of patients in their 70s and 16 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
DeKalb County has seen recent outbreaks of COVID-19 at two nursing home facilities, both of which reported new deaths to the state in recent weeks. Coronavirus has proven to be quite deadly when it chains through long-term care facilities, infecting patients who are older and often with more underlying medical conditions.
The four counties in the northeast corner have now combined to have 39 total deaths in the last 29 days since Oct. 21. DeKalb County has accounted for about half — 14 of those — followed by Noble County at 11, LaGrange County at nine and Steuben County at five.
The new deaths came on another day where Indiana posted near-record levels of new COVID-19 cases, logging its second-highest total ever at 7,281 new cases reported.
That figure was the highest total ever reported on a Thursday and about 700 cases higher than last Thursday's total, which at that time was an all-time record before the state shot over 8,300 cases Saturday.
Case counts have been running 600-2,000 cases higher every day this week compared to last week, strongly indicating that the state may shatter last week's all-time high and set a new one this week.
At more than 8,300 cases reported Saturday, it's within the realm of possibility that Indiana logs close to or more than 10,000 cases by week's end.
Thursday's data also came with more indicators that sound like a broken record this month — record high hospitalization numbers, high positivity and high death count.
Hospitalizations continue rising to all-time heights, now sitting at 3,063 total patients in Indiana hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. Indiana has set a new all-time high for hospitalizations every day except for two this month as numbers continue to spiral upward with no signs of slowing.
Statewide intensive care unit bed capacity continues shrinking, now down to 21% overall. That capacity has worn down over the last several weeks, falling from as high as 38% in mid-October.
Hospitals are struggling to maintain bed space for patients and are keeping what space open that they can primarily by reducing the number of non-COVID-19 patients by delaying or cancelling non-emergency procedures.
Since Oct. 1, the percentage of patients admitted to ICUs for COVID-19 has tripled from 13% to 39% now, while beds occupied by non-COVID patients had dropped from 54% to 39%.
The state's high case count came on more than 57,000 tests run, but still resulted in a positivity rate of 12.71% on the day. Positivity has been above 10% every day except for two this month and those two days were both over 9%.
Indiana's benchmark positivity rate is 5%, a line it was under by a full point in mid-September before the ongoing surge started and have now left statewide positivity at more than double that goal.
And statewide deaths stayed high, with 59 reported Thursday, following 60 deceased in Wednesday's report and a record 83 in Tuesday's.
The state is averaging 42 deaths per day so far in November, nearly double the October average of 22 deaths per day, which in itself was double the September average of 11 per day.
Locally, counties saw large jumps in new cases again.
Noble County added 81 new cases, DeKalb County was up 59 and Steuben County increased 31. LaGrange County added 18 new cases.
LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties all received red ratings from the state on Wednesday representing very high spread of the virus and kicking on new restrictions to gathering sizes at no more than 25 people.
Noble County held in the second-worst rating, orange, by a narrow margin, but had the largest per-capita case rate in the four counties so the virus is still chaining widely in Noble.
No deaths were reported in the other three counties in the region on Thursday. Overall, Noble County has had 44 deaths, DeKalb County passed LaGrange County for second most at 25 over LaGrange's 24 and Steuben County has had 13 deaths.
