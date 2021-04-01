ANGOLA — Officials at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital are confident they will be able to meet the demand of providing Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.
Cameron is just one of three sites in northeast Indiana where people can get the Pfizer vaccine, which now is the only one approved for use in people age 16-17.
This week the Indiana Department of Health opened vaccinations to all people 16 and older in Indiana. But that comes with a catch: If people 16 and 17 want to get vaccinated, they only can use the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is only available in Allen, Elkhart and Steuben counties in northeast Indiana.
“We have open appointments and vaccine doses available for the newly opened patient categories. That includes those ages 16-17. We believe we have enough to serve this population group,” said Haley Jepson, spokeswoman for Cameron.
On Wednesday, Hoosiers age 16 and older became eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but unlike adults who can get any one of the three vaccines currently in use in the U.S., teens 16 and 17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine.
“Additionally, we need (in most cases) a responsible adult to accompany the minor receiving the vaccine to provide consent” for 16- and 17-year-olds, Jepson said.
The Pfizer vaccine, a two-dose vaccine which was the first approved for emergency use in America in mid-December, isn’t as widely available locally as the two-dose shot that came after it from Moderna.
The Pfizer vaccine, while highly effective, must be kept at ultra-cold storage which has limited the reach of the shot to locations that have to have specialized freezers. The Moderna vaccine, also a two-shot vaccine, also has to be kept cold but at temperatures more attainable by health departments that have vaccine refrigerators for keeping vaccine inventory.
Health department clinics in Noble, LaGrange and DeKalb counties only stock Moderna vaccine and some have limited supplies of the Janssen vaccine. Teens won’t be able to get their vaccines at those sites.
The closest local shot clinic in the four-county area is in Steuben County, although people signing up at the state vaccine registration at ourshot.in.gov will need to check how they’re signing up.
The clinic at the Steuben County Event Center at Crooked Lake is actually co-habitated by two clinics — a Cameron Memorial Community Hospital clinic distributing Pfizer vaccine and a Steuben County Health Department clinic giving out Moderna.
When people go online to sign up at ourshot.in.gov, they’ll need to choose the site labeled “CAMERON STEUBEN CO EVENT CTR PVAX.” The registration portal also indicated underneath that title that the clinic gives “Pfizer only.”
The clinic set up at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum, located at 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne, and the Beacon Elkhart General Hospital clinic at 1215 Lawn Ave., Elkhart, are the only two area counties that distribute Pfizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.