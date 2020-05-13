WASHINGTON —After sitting on a panel of senators interviewing health experts about COVID-19 Tuesday, Indiana Sen. Mike Braun discussed Indiana’s reopening and the national virus picture in an NPR interview Wednesday.
Braun’s take — Indiana should continue the process but listen to experts and be smart about it.
NPR’s Rachel Martin interviewed Braun after he was on a panel of senators that questioned health officials on Tuesday in a Senate hearing.
In the interview, Braun said steps need to be taken to protect vulnerable populations, but that he believes Indiana is not reopening too fast.
Indiana is currently in Stage 2 of the five-phase plan. Stage 2 includes the opening of malls and retail stores and restaurants at limited capacity, as well as reopening of previously defined “non-essential” businesses such as manufacturers and shops.
Owning a business in Jasper, Braun said he knows the struggles that businesses are facing right now and that opening back up when the owners feel comfortable is the best option. He said that most of the businesses in Jasper’s downtown area were declared non-essential when the pandemic started and he thinks that some of them could have stayed open safely.
“You have to take a mitigated risk, you had to stick your neck out if you wanted to succeed,” Braun said.
Braun said the biggest thing he has learned through this pandemic is realizing that we were not prepared for something like this and that we have to learn from this and be ready to fight something like this in the future.
The effects will also likely continue long term. Top infectious disease expect Dr. Anthony Fauci said that a vaccine will not be ready by the fall.
“If we’re not at a point in the fall that we can smartly reopen schools,” Braun said, “Then we are going to be contending with something much larger in terms of how we get through this.”
Braun said he hopes that we are at a point that we can open schools in the fall but his main priority is to keep the at-risk population safe. Braun said he’s not a fan of one-size solutions and hopes that states, counties, even cities and towns will be able to tailor their response based on their conditions.
“Every county is different within a state and every state is different within a country,” Braun said.
In relation to the cases in many European and Asian countries that have had a second spike in cases after reopening, Braun said that he does worry about that in metropolitan areas like Indianapolis and the counties near Chicago.
Braun said that we’ve learned a lot from what is happening in other countries with how the virus is “peculiar.”
