AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The daily total is the lowest since eight new cases were reported on Oct. 22. The county’s peak daily total came with a report of 72 new cases on Nov. 19.
Tuesday’s new cases bring the county’s total to 3,323 since the start of the pandemic and 313 in the first 12 days of January.
Monday’s new patients include two between birth and age 10; two between ages 11-20; two from 21-30 years of age; two between 31-40; three who are 41-50 years old; one who is 51-60; none who are 61-70; one who is 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
A total of 71 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus that causes COViD-19.
