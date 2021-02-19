ANGOLA — Two age groups continue to lead Steuben County in COVID-19 cases, said the weekly demographic report released by the Steuben County Health Department.
The 50-59 age group still has the most COVID-19 cases recorded in Steuben County with 558 as of Wednesday. A close second is the 20-29 age category, which for many months led the county, with 548 cases.
The 50-59 age category has 16.8% of all cases in the county, followed by 20-29 at 16.5%.
In third is the 40-49 age group has 493 of the county's cases, which is 14.8%.
The 60-69 age group is next at 488 cases (14.7%), then 30-39 at 429 cases (12.9%). The 0-19 age group has 389 cases (11.7%) then the cases drop off form there. The 70-79 age group has 7.4% of the cases with 247, followed by 80 and older at 5% with 165 cases.
Like the rest of northeast Indiana and much of the state Steuben County continues to see its number of COVID-19 cases decline.
Steuben County recorded 55 more cases over the previous week. The week prior, the increase was 73 cases. Much of the last three months the increases were in the triple digits. The 55 recorded this week was the lowest since the Oct. 2 report of 35 cases.
Steuben County has a total of 3,317 positive cases as of Wednesday and 58 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 3,202 considered recovered from the coronavirus.
The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting a positivity rate of all tested at 10.4% in Steuben County as of Wednesday.
That means Steuben County has a composite score of 2.0 with an advisory color of orange. Based on Gov. Eric Holcomb's most recent executive order, the current restrictions on social gatherings is 50 individuals. If a social gathering will exceed 50 individuals, a social gathering submission is strongly recommended to be submitted to the Steuben County Health Department at healthdept@co.steuben.in.us. Additional information can be found on the Health Department's website at co.steuben.in.us.
The Health Department reminds that those who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine are Indiana residents or those individuals that work in Indiana that are employed as healthcare personnel, first responders, or individuals aged 65 years and older.
It is possible that the state might lower the age requirement to 60 and older next week, but that's not a guarantee.
