AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents, raising the total to 97.
Their ages are 27, 48, and 58. One is reported to be hospitalized, with the other two recovering at home.
DeKalb County now has seen 59 new cases since June 1, compared to only 38 from March 24 to May 31.
DeKalb continues to have the fewest cases of COVID-19 among the four counties in the northeast corner of Indiana. However, it trails Steuben County by only five cases.
On Facebook Thursday, Executive Pastor Adam Diehl of New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo revealed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He became the first DeKalb County resident to publicly identify himself as a patient.
Diehl said his symptoms began with what he described as a very minor cold, followed by one evening experiencing chills. He said he called his doctor when he lost his sense of smell and taste.
Diehl said he is in quarantine and intends to write about his experience on Facebook.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 95 of its 97 virus patients. The average age of those 92 patients is 40 years. Only 15 are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only six of the 97 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
On Thursday, the second death of a DeKalb County patients was reported — an 82-year-old woman had been hospitalized earlier in the week. DeKalb County’s only other death from the coronavirus was a 65-year-old man who died April 14 while hospitalized in Fort Wayne.
LaGrange cases spiking
LaGrange County’s number of COVID-19 cases has nearly quadrupled since Memorial Day, as the county added another large number of cases on Friday.
In Friday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health, LaGrange County added 16 more new cases. That comes after the county’s biggest single-day increase ever with 31 on Thursday.
LaGrange County has reported 175 new cases since Memorial Day, including 64 total cases since Monday. That total since the holiday is just shy of a 300% increase in cases, taking the county to 235 total.
Elsewhere locally, case counts increased but at smaller numbers than LaGrange County. Noble County added seven new cases, while Steuben County was up two cases.
Friday also represented another day of changes in the local death total, with the state reassigning cases once again.
LaGrange County, which reported three deaths on Thursday, is now only showing two deaths on Friday. Noble County, meanwhile, showed 25 on Wednesday, was reduced to 24 on Thursday, and now reads 25 again on Friday.
Typically the state only reduces numbers on its dashboard if a person has been reclassified from one county to their correct county of residence. It’s unclear whether the recent changes in Noble and LaGrange are the result of mistaken residency between the two, or if cases have been classified to other counties.
This week, Noble County’s death count has increased from 23 to 25, while DeKalb County has increased from one to two. LaGrange County and Steuben County both have two deaths, which would be unchanged from previous weeks.
Indiana entered Stage 4 of its five-step reopening plan Friday, meaning that retail shops and restaurants could increase capacity again, as well as entertainment venues including cultural sites, tourist attractions, movie theater, water parks and playgrounds can reopen for use.
Gathering sizes are now allowed up to 250 people, a significant step up from Stage 3 when gatherings were limited at 100 people.
State officials continue to encourage Hoosiers to wear masks when out in public, practice social distancing and engage in good hygiene to prevent further spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.