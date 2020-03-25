AUBURN — Area food pantries are adjusting the way they operate to ensure that those who need food receive it during the coronavirus pandemic.
Renee Florin, executive director of SonShine Ministries in Auburn, said the agency’s food pantry will continue to be open three times a week — Mondays from 2-5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m to noon and 5-7 p.m.
However, the procedure for receiving food packages has changed to address coronavirus concerns, with sanitizing and social distancing in place, Florin explained.
Clients now will wait on designated spots on the porch of the agency’s building on Auburn Drive. Florin has marked each spot with an X, and the spaces are six feet apart, she said. Clients will apply hand sanitizer before entering the porch and when they reach the door of the food pantry.
Food distribution will be handled as a walk-through operation with pre-bagged and pre-boxed food packages placed on a table and pushed forward to the clients, Food pantry staff will be wearing gloves and masks, Florin added.
“We want people to come in and out as quickly as possible,” Florin stated, noting she cannot have more than 10 people inside the building to comply with health officials’ recommendations on limiting the size of public gatherings to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Florin said her agency already has seen a spike in the number of people seeking assistance, which she thinks could be attributable to laid-off workers and a shortage of items in grocery stores. On Thursday, the pantry served 218 people, she said.
Florin encouraged those who are able to help the pantry by donating canned and boxed items as well as money so that Florin can purchase more food.
The Catholic Charities Community Center of Caring Food Bank, at 107 W. 5th St., Auburn, will continue to operate during its regular hours, Tuesdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m., said senior administrative officer Bobbie Golani. However, clients will be served curbside and no one will be allowed inside the building, she explained.
“We’re following critical protocols,” Golani said.
Warm A Heart ministry in Waterloo has shifted from serving a sit-down meal in its facility at 100 W. Railroad St. to serving carry-out meals, said director Diane Reynolds. Clients are admitted two people at a time and each also will be handed a bag of groceries. Warm A Heart serves clients on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m. The new procedures were implemented last week.
Garrett Community Care Food Pantry, which operates out of the Garrett United Methodist Church at 110 W. Houston St., has adjusted its hours of operation to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Clients are being asked to drive to the food pantry garage, where they will be handed pre-bagged food.
The Farm Wagon mobile pantry program run through Community Harvest Food Bank will undergo schedule and location changes effective Monday and will stop at the Garrett United Methodist Church on Mondays at 9:30 a.m.
The Butler Community Food Pantry, located in Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St. also has made changes. For today’s food pantry, drivers will be asked to pull up, drive-through-style, at the front entrance. Walkers will line up along the front side of the building. Food pantry volunteers will have pre-packaged bags of donations and a list of other items visitors can choose from.
The Friends Table mission of the Auburn Presbyterian Church Monday began serving meals in an adapted way. The ministry offers free meals from 11 a.m. to noon each Monday to anyone who wishes to receive them.
In response to the coronavirus, the ministry has implemented some changes, including preparing the lunches in paper bags and handing them out curbside on 13th Street, explained volunteer Melinda Smith. On Monday, extra food was passed out to those who needed it. The few meals that were left over after Monday's distribution were delivered to those who needed them but were unable to get out.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is calling on Hoosiers to help keep the state’s network of food pantries open. FSSA is tracking the number of food pantries operating across the state as part of the state’s response to the coronavirus.
“Now is the time for us as Hoosiers to double down on our best quality — serving each other,” said FSSA Secretary Jennifer Sullivan. “Food pantries are critical harbors of hope in many local communities, and with them facing difficulties operating and possibly reducing the food supply to our neighbors in need, it’s time to sound a loud call for help across the state.”
Many food pantries are supported by a volunteer workforce, with many volunteers over the age of 60.
“Understandably and thankfully, many of those older Hoosiers and others with health challenges are choosing to stay home to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19,” the FSSA said in a news release.
Sullivan urged anyone who is not in a vulnerable population or demographic to answer the call to help at local food pantries. Hoosiers can call 2-1-1 and ask for a list of nearby food pantries.
Anyone having troubling obtaining enough food for themselves or their families should call 2-1-1 for help.
