ALBION — Just in time for the property tax payment deadline, the Noble County Courthouse will reopen to the public on Monday.
That being said, anyone coming in to conduct business will need to be wearing a mask or they'll be turned away at security.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman reported Monday that the courthouse will reopen to the public after being shut down since March 25. After a two-week furlough of most employees, county workers have been back on the job — although some at reduced schedules — with the courthouse closed to most access.
Now, things will be getting mostly back to normal.
Leatherman said all county employees will be back on their normal full-time schedules as of Friday and on Monday, county buildings will reopen to the public.
People coming into buildings will be required to wear a face mask to protect county workers from possible coronavirus exposure.
One area that won't be reopening as normal is the Noble County Jail. Sheriff Max Weber said the lobby at the sheriff's department will remain closed until at least June. Due to the dozens of inmates, Weber said he's being extra cautious to ensure the virus doesn't start running through the jail as it has in other congregant places like nursing homes and state prisons.
The Noble County Prosecutor's Office, which has a secure front entrance, also may adopt a slightly different policy, although Leatherman hadn't spoken with Prosecutor Jim Mowery on specifics as of Monday.
Property tax payments are due on Monday, although the treasurer had encouraged most people to try to pay either by mail, by phone, through a bank or online to get payments in on time.
