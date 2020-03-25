ANGOLA — Sutton’s Deli and Monument Pizza Pub have teamed up, sponsored by Angola Middle School, for a free meal Friday on Public Square.
Starting at 4:30 p.m,., said Monument Pizza co-owner Joe Hysong, the restaurants will be providing a tray of pasta to families in Angola. The pasta will be cooked and should serve a family of four.
There will be 200 meals to be given out.
“The pasta will be cooked,” Hysong said. “You will just need to heat it up at home.”
People won’t have to leave their vehicles to receive the meal.
“Angola Police Department will help with traffic,” said Hysong.
People are asked to enter through either north quadrant of Public Square to drive through and receive the meal.
There is a limit of one tray of pasta per family.
