Sometimes it is good to stop and take a good look at our town through the lens of a camera. Lights! Camera! Action! Here we go!
It was a brilliant idea, of course, and decided on it rather quickly at the Historic Preservation Commission meeting. We love giving you tours of our town. We have been doing this for several years. I know many of you have taken our tours. Some have been in hot summer months as we meander through the streets listening to tales of long ago. Others have been through the wind and rain with capes flying and stories regaling us of time before us. However, the pandemic of 2020 has given new thought to our autumn tour. Canceling was the idea, and we did. But, wait, I say, do we really need to cancel? All ears are now upon me as I step up to the plate, the batter’s box in the seventh inning. Let us do a virtual ghost tour of this town. Hear, hear!
I enlist the help of my good friend, Jacob McNeal. Jacob and I go way back in our friendship and our performing history. The first time I met him he was auditioning for one of the parts in Macbeth directed by Tim Hopp. After Jacob came down off the stage, I moved over to whisper, “Who are you?” I guess that was all it took for the beginning of our friendship.
Jacob is always around when I need a reading from Shakespeare or “The Raven” from Edgar Allan Poe. He was also the voice of the narrator in one of my best-loved shows, “Becoming Mary,” the life of Mary Shelley. Therefore, when I mentioned the possibility of filming ghost stories in the town of Angola for Halloween, Jacob was eagerly sitting on my front porch with his camera and tripod in hand, and his lovely new wife, Cristina. Jacob and Cristina were to have a grand wedding during the pandemic, but instead got married on Facebook live. It was fun to attend the wedding in my pajamas, I must admit.
Members of the commission were eager to participate. Jacob and I spent several weeks planning. I wrote scripts, scheduled filming dates, times and locations and finally the week arrived.
Wednesday morning was cool and sunny with a perfect Halloween chill in the air as we met Jodie Church at the Croxton Opera House. Oh, you don’t know where that is located? Hmmm … you will have to wait for the video! Anyway, we did several takes of Jodie telling the story of the opera. It was spectacular watching her work as her voice echoed through the chamber. It was especially endearing as her husband, Steve, held up the cue cards for her!
Next, we were filming a man-on-the-street interview with Lee Sauer. We did have to hold up for traffic a few times, but most of the time, it was just the occasional car and passerby wondering what we were doing. Are you also wondering by now? Do you feel a chill pass through as you read this?
I told stories at the Brokaw about the history and the ghost stories at the Brokaw Movie House and The Strand Theatre. Dave Benson, general manager of the Brokaw, was filmed as well telling his ghost stories. You did not know, did you?
On Thursday, we were off to the old jail as Maria Davis told stories in the outside corner, in the shadows. As we spoke shadows crossed through the pale windows of the old jail, and I am not making that up. Creepy.
A little time outside of the old courthouse for a history of the town and a few more stories before we ended our day at Wild Hare Antique Mall to visit and film Kim Bordner. She had cleared one of the old pianos and, sitting with a cape draped around her shoulders, told us stories that left me looking over my shoulder more than once. Maybe it was the late afternoon sun. Maybe it was the antiques listening in, or maybe it was her stories.
Finally, it was time for us to take leave. Jacob, Cristina, and I chatted about this project in the parking lot. My enthusiasm is absolutely over the top. Now comes the hard work and that again is up to Jacob.
This, my friends, will be a gift to you from the Historical Preservation Commission for your Halloween. I bet you just cannot wait!
