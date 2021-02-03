INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is loosening its guidelines for schools on who needs to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, as well as connecting schools with more tools to test students and staff on their own.
Chief among the announced changes is a redefinition of “close contact” in terms of exposure to COVID-19, which then triggers students to go into quarantine.
Schools have seen relatively low impact from COVID-19 since returning to in-person classes in fall 2020 as districts keep up a high level of safety precautions and have generally been playing it safe instead sorry when it comes to identifying and quarantining students who may be exposed to the virus.
Locally there have been relatively few cases of COVID-19 among students and staff as compared to the general populace, but the greater impact to classroom learning has come from when those few cases cause sometimes grade-level-wide quarantines for students for two weeks.
Some districts have had to temporarily revert to virtual learning either because too many students were out or because shortages of critical staff members made it difficult to operate.
With that first semester of school in the rearview, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said schools have proven they are one of the safest places for children to be during the day, since there’s been little transmission among peers in the school building.
“It is rare for student infections to occur from students in the classroom when all students are masked,” Box said. Even with schools often not able to achieve a full 6 feet of social distancing, “This has not resulted in increased cases and schools are consistently reporting very little transmission in the school setting.”
Because of that success, the state is easing off its quarantine recommendations for schools.
Starting Monday, the state will not require quarantine or contact tracing for if students are at least 3 feet apart and remain masked at all times when in the classroom.
A close contact is typically determined as being within 6 feet of another person for 15 minutes or more, so with the shorter distance in consideration it should help reduce the number of quarantines required.
Or, maybe not, since the rule comes with a few key caveats.
Box noted this new guidance applies only to the classroom and does not include students at lunch, in extracurricular activities, at recess, etc.
The new guidelines are also applicable in cases when the students or staff remain masked at all times, however many classrooms allow students to de-mask when at their desks working if they are separated from their classmates.
In an effort to assist schools, the state is also sending out 1.4 million masks as well as a battery of rapid-result COVID-19 tests for schools to use.
Those tests generate results in about 15 minutes after swabbing a nose. Rapid tests, however, are not as accurate as genetic testing and generally only work best on people who are symptomatic.
The state department of health will be providing guidance and training to schools on how and when to utilize those test kits with their students and staff.
For students who do still need to go into quarantine, the state will continue to follow its previous guidance that 14-day quarantines are best and safest but shorter quarantines of 10 days are allowed if a person remains asymptomatic or seven days if a person gets a negative genetic test on day five, six or seven after exposure or a negative antigen test on day eight.
Schools and the general population will need to keep up their vigilance, even as the state rolls out vaccines as it will be months before enough of the population is vaccinated to create widespread immunity and break transmission chains of the virus.
“These changes do not mean we’re out of the woods,” Box said. “We will not achieve herd immunity for many months.”
