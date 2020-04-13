INDIANAPOLIS — Social distancing is delaying the surge of COVID-19 cases in Indiana, the state health commissioner said Monday.
Earlier models predicted the peak in cases could arrive this week.
“As our social-distancing measures and requirements have taken effect, it has really made a change in our models,” Box said.
State officials now are expecting a surge at end of April for Marion County and the Indianapolis area, with a peak in the first two weeks of May for the rest of the state, said Dr. Kris Box.
She said she expects Indiana’s surge to be not only later, but also lower than expected as the result of strict guidelines.
“We can”t relax our guard. Social distancing is still absolutely critical to our overall goal,” Box said during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re still in the woods, but the good news is we can see the clearing ahead,” Holcomb said about the outlook for Indiana.
Holcomb’s stay-at-home order for Hoosiers expires next Monday. The governor said he will look at “tweaks” to his order this Friday.
Holcomb said statistics from this week will drive his decisions.
“What we don’t want to do is come up short, or relax at the wrong time and then see another wave come back,” he added.
“We’re still in this first quarter — the mitigation phase,” Holcomb said about Indiana’s experience with COVID-19.
The second stage be surveillance — tracking of people who have been positive, “so we know when we can get them back into the work force,” the governor said.
In the third quarter, Hoosiers will be returning to work, but with different standards of hygiene and cleanliness, with some workers wearing masks, Holcomb said.
In the fourth quarter, “… we’re all growing again,” he added.
“The unprecedented challenge … that is before us right now has revealed the true Indiana ethos,“ Holcomb said. “It has been inspiring, quite frankly, from day one to see the number of acts of generosity.”
He added, “We’re eternally grateful. What folks have done has really separated us as an exhibit on how to approach this.”
Monday’s conference highlighted two Indiana businesses that have shifted their production to personal protective equipment.
GDC of Goshen, an automotive supplier, now is making 30,000 face shields and 6 million pieces of filtration media for surgical masks every day. The company also is making a disposable media insert that can be placed inside masks for the public.
Jordan Manufacturing in Monticello is producing medical gowns and masks.
In all, 15 companies are making face shields, gowns, masks and more, said Luke Bosso, Indiana’s chief of staff for economic development. He said the state has purchased 1.9 million pieces of personal protective equipment from Indiana businesses.
In addition, the state has received commitments for donations of more than 440,000 items of personal protective equipment, with 149,000 pieces received to date.
“When we send out the help signal, people come running,” Holcomb said.
Box said Indiana has received 100 new ventilators from a national stockpile. She expressed “intense gratitude” for individuals and companies donating personal protective equipment.
“I think there’s nothing more important than making sure that we are protecting our frontline healthcare workers across the state,” Box said.
Answering questions from reporters, Holcomb maintained that “We’ve acted constitutionally throughout this entire process” of executive orders regarding COVID-19.
Holcomb said he would welcome meeting with anyone “to go over our constitution and see where our constitutional authority derives from.”
