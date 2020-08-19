INDIANAPOLIS — Knowing who a person with COVID-19 has been around is one of the keys to helping prevent wider spread of the virus.
Getting that good information, however, can be a challenge.
Contact tracing — the process of speaking to people who test positive for COVID-19 and gathering information about where they’ve been, who they’ve been around and who they may have exposed to the virus — is part of Indiana’s approach to controlling spread of the virus.
As close to half of all cases present asymptomatically and people who don’t look or feel ill can and do spread the virus, efforts to quickly identify close contacts to people known to be sick can pay big dividends.
Starting in May, Indiana boosted its contact tracing ability with a 500-person call center able to assist local health departments in doing that kind of work.
In an ideal world, all COVID-19 positive patients would provide detailed information about where they’ve been, names of people who may have been exposed and contact information for those people.
The reality of the situation, however, is that oftentimes the level of information falls short of that wishlist.
A few weeks ago, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box stated that contact tracers were successful in making contact with about 80% of COVID-19-positive people. That rate is better than many other states, although, at the time, Box said she was continued to be concerned about the 1-in-5 people who are unaccounted for.
In those other 4-in-5 who do respond — Indiana contact tracers send an initial email and text and then follow up with a phone call if they don’t hear back in 24 hours — the level of information can vary widely.
“Do those individuals always give us the data we want or contact information we want? No,” Box said Wednesday.
Some people will simply decline to provide any information at all. Some people may share some details about where they’ve been or who they’ve been around, but decline to share names or personal contact information. And some provide full, detailed information.
Any information gathered by contact tracers is treated like medical information and kept securely and confidentially. But state officials recognize that some people are simply uncomfortable sharing those kinds of details over the phone with strangers.
Because of that, however, Box said contact tracers will offer Hoosier their contact information, so they can share the information with friends and family who they may have exposed and ask them to reach back out to tracers.
“What we have been doing to ask those individuals is to take our number and information and give it to those close contacts,” Box said.
Box didn’t have recent data about contact tracing efforts on Wednesday, but stated she could provide an update at next Wednesday’s statewide COVID-19 press conference.
At the local level, Noble County Health Officer Terry Gaff said contact tracing efforts do often return good information, but it’s sometimes a tough ask.
Noble County has had the largest amount of cases in the four-county area to date, with 745 cases all-time.
“The information that we get seems to be reliable but certainly there is a lot of hesitance on the part of people who are infected to share completely their contacts,” Gaff said.
Generally people seem to be more willing to share information about coworkers who may have been exposed, but less likely to share specific information about friends or family members, Gaff said. And, yes, there are people who simply hang up on contact tracers without providing any info.
While people may be hesitant or embarrassed that they’ve potentially spread the virus to coworkers, loved ones or the wider public, sharing that information is helpful to prevent other people from having a similar experience.
“We want to foster cooperation and that’s really what we’re after,” Gaff said. “We’re not trying to get anybody into trouble, we’re trying to get everybody out of trouble.”
