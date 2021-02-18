Nursing homes in the four-county area once again saw low impact from COVID-19, as lower overall activity in the state and ongoing vaccine distribution has helped protect vulnerable seniors and the staff who care for them.
It's another week the area has seen limited effect in nursing homes in February.
For the week ended Feb. 10 — nursing home data lags one week behind — five out of 17 local nursing homes reported some new COVID-19 activity, although all of those facilities only had a few new cases.
Orchard Pointe in Kendallville had the biggest amount of new cases on the week, four resident cases and one staff member case, while Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville reported two staff cases and one new resident death.
Other than those, three facilities in DeKalb County each reported one case each — Betz Nursing Home in Auburn and The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler each had one resident case and Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett reported one staff case.
Nursing home facilities in LaGrange and Steuben counties reported no new cases of any kind during the reporting week.
In total, nursing homes in the four-county area have had 568 total resident cases and at least 304 staff cases. In total, at least 122 nursing home resident died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Death totals locally may increase next week as Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box announced on Wednesday that 660 deaths that had been previously reported to the state were not assigned to nursing homes that they came from. Most instances resulted in one or two deaths from a facility having been missed in the past, although she noted "a handful" had underreported 10 or more deaths.
Cases and deaths in nursing homes have dropped substantially in 2021 as overall COVID-19 activity across the state has fallen off in the new year and vaccines have gone out to facilities for both staff members and their residents.
The state is averaging seven deaths per day from nursing homes recently, significantly down from an all time high of 42 per day average back in mid-December.
Indiana hasn't hit it's all time low yet — the state averaged just three deaths per day out of nursing homes for a short period in late-August and early September — but numbers have been trending sharply down over the past two months.
Health care workers, which includes nursing home staff, have been eligible for vaccines since mid-December and Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver announced that uptake among those staff members has been about 70% so far.
Nursing home residents have also been receiving vaccines via a partnership with pharmacies CVS and Walgreens, so residents are getting protection themselves but also being protected as more and more of their caretakers are gaining immunity and less likely to bring the virus into the facility unknowingly.
In total, nursing home residents have accounted for 5,212 total deaths, approximately 45% of all deaths in Indiana to date.
