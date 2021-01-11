AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The new cases represent the total from Saturday, Sunday and Monday and bring the county’s total to 3,312 since the start of the pandemic and 302 in the first 11 days of January.
Monday’s new patients include two between birth and age 10; nine between ages 11-20; seven from 21-30 years of age; nine between 31-40; eight who are 41-50 years old; 17 who are 51-60; six who are 61-70; nine who are 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 231 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of three since Friday, including 40 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
A total of 71 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Area deaths reported
LaGrange and Steuben counties each recorded one new COVID-19 death over the weekend across a two-day span when the state saw some of its lowest death numbers in weeks.
Statewide hospitalization numbers continue to improve, although it's still unclear whether the state is seeing progress after the holidays or not as far as new cases.
LaGrange County tallied its 61st death in Monday's report, a death that occurred Saturday. The person who died was in his or her 70s, according to demographic information from the state.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, six deaths among people in their 60s, 19 among people in their 70s and 34 people who were 80 or older.
In Steuben County, which continues to see high deaths numbers since mid-December, the county's 40th all-time death also occurred Saturday and was a person age 80 or older.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in the 40s, seven have been people in their 60s, 10 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 22 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Steuben County has logged 20 deaths in the last 24 days, making up half of its all-time total in less than a month. The county recorded at least one death on 18 of those 24 days.
DeKalb and Noble counties did not report any new deaths over Sunday and Monday.
The state as a whole recorded 18 deaths Sunday and 30 in Monday's report, making it the lowest two-day total since Nov. 15-16. That being said, death counts are always lowest over the weekend and highest on Tuesdays, when reporting catches up with the state. The state has seen seven consecutive weeks of more than 100 deaths on Tuesdays.
Indiana recorded 3,685 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, up compared to the prior two holiday-impacted weeks but lower than counts were prior to Christmas.
It's hard to discern the trend in statewide cases at the moment because of the holiday-related drop. Case counts had been in decline since early December and bottomed out shortly after Christmas with the state recording an average of around 4,000 cases per day shortly after the holiday.
The statewide case count average has been rising since Dec. 28, although it's not necessarily so much an increase as a return to normalcy following drops in testing numbers due to the holiday.
Right now, statewide case numbers are equivalent to around Dec. 20, so whether the state sees numbers start ticking up again, holding flat or continuing to decline as they had been before Christmas is difficult to parse out at the moment.
One metric that is continuing to show improvement and is detached from holiday-related testing up and downs is hospitalizations, which continue to drop.
The statewide hospital census was down to 2,537 patients in treatment for COVID-19, the lowest point since Nov. 9. It's still about 2 1/2 times higher than hospital numbers were prior to the late-fall surge, but patient numbers are down almost a thousand off a record peak of more than 3,400 patients in treatment on Nov. 30.
Locally, case counts were mixed across the four-county area, with some counties having larger increases and others not as large.
Noble County added 96 cases of COVID-19 over the two-day period, while Steuben County added 33. and LaGrange County recorded 25 new cases.
