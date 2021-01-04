INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County reported one new COVID-19 death over the previous two-days, which was the only new death in the region over a quiet New Year’s holiday weekend.
Case counts were down across the state on Sunday and Monday, but both drops came with reduced testing numbers well below recent averages, likely a lingering impact from short-term closures for the holiday.
On Sunday, Steuben County reported its 28th death from COVID-19, a death that occurred on Saturday, making it the first newly reported virus death of 2021 in the four-county area.
The death was a patient 80 years old or older, according to demographic information from the state.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, seven have been people in their 60s, seven deaths have been people in their 70s and 14 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Steuben County has seen a string of deaths in recent weeks. After having zero between Dec. 1 and Dec. 17, the county has recorded eight in the previous 16 days.
It’s unclear at this time what has caused the local spike in deaths. Long-term care facility data, which is current through Dec. 30, shows fewer than five deaths all-time at Aperion Care in Angola and none at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation, although both centers have reported recent cases.
Steuben County was the only local death reported over the last two days. DeKalb County remains at 60 all-time, followed by LaGrange County with 57 and Noble County at 55.
Case counts and deaths were down over the weekend although testing had dropped to below average numbers coming out of the New Year’s holiday.
Indiana reported 2,981 new cases on Sunday and 3,597 on Monday. Those numbers weren’t as low as the weekend coming out the Christmas holiday but were still lower than recent figures.
The two daily results came on testing of 23,000 tests and 21,000 tests, which is low compared to recent averages of around 45,000 tests per day. Because of it, positivity rates were high at 12.73% and 16.86%, respectively.
If trends follow last week, it may be midweek before daily testing and case numbers return to their post-holiday normal levels. Death reports are always lower over the weekend, with Tuesday usually the highest day of the week due to a lag in reporting and verification that usually catches up at the start of the workweek.
Hospitalizations across the state were up for the past two days, rising to 2,836 overall in treatment across the state. The short-term increase isn’t cause for alarm as Indiana has seen ups and downs in its hospital census for the last month but overall figures have been in decline. Numbers typically drop for a few days, increase for two or three days, then start to decline again recently.
Hospital patients are still well down from a peak at more than 3,400 in treatment on Nov. 30.
Locally, new case counts changed by smaller-than-usual amounts, following the trend of the state as the whole over the holiday weekend.
DeKalb County added 64 cases over the two-day span while Noble County added 61, Steuben County was up 34 and LaGrange County increased nine.
