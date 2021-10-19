INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide COVID-19 activity has continued a steady decline, falling slowing that it shot up two months ago, but continuing to fall nonetheless.
That being said, the four-county area had nine additional deaths logged to the state dashboard this past week as average daily deaths have declined but still remain more than three times higher than they were this summer.
Activity has deflated back to where it was in August on the way up, but is continuing to trend down. Current levels are still far off the all-time lows seen in June, but working their way in that direction.
Like the last few weeks, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have all dropped compared to the week prior.
Statewide, Indiana averaged 1,857 cases per day over the last seven days, a strong 21% drop from the previous week. Positivity was down sharply, too, falling from 7.1% to 6.1% this week, showing fewer positives during routine testing.
The state's hospital census is down to 1,576, a 9.7% drop from 1,746 total patients in care at the same point last week.
Average daily deaths have also started making noticeable drops after hanging around 40 per day after for about the last three weeks. Deaths dropped to about 33 per day from 38 per day a week back.
Deaths still remain markedly higher than they were for the several-month period between March and August, when fewer than 10 Hoosiers were dying per day from the virus on average.
Deaths are a lagging indicator and the last to move and change directions after cases and hospitalizations, since a very ill patient will take days or even weeks to die if their case is serious and turns fatal. Even though other metrics have come down substantially, deaths will likely take longer to deflate back to lower levels.
Locally, the four-county had nine new deaths tallied in the past week.
Steuben County had five more deaths added to its total in the past seven days, taking that county to 75 deaths all time.
All five of those deaths occurred this month on Oct. 5, 6, 12, 13 and 14. According to demographic information from the state, the deceased included a person in their 30s, one person in their 60s, one person in their 70s and two people 80 and older.
Steuben County has now seen two COVID-19 deaths among people in their 30s, giving the county two of only about 142 total deaths statewide in that age decile. Among the state's more than 15,700 deaths, only 0.9% have been Hoosiers in their 30s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in his or her 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, four people in their 50s, 15 have been people in their 60s, 21 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 30 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Elsewhere in the region, Noble County logged two more deaths. The 105th and 106th deaths all time occurred Oct. 11 and 12. One was a person 80 or older and the other was a person in their 60s.
To date in Noble County, one death has been among a resident in the 40s, seven were people in their 50s, 13 people in their 60s, 25 people in their 70s and 60 at 80 or older.
DeKalb and LaGrange counties each had one new death reported.
In DeKalb County, the county's 97th death all time occurred Oct. 14 and was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, DeKalb County has had two deaths among patients in their 40s, six deaths among people in their 50s, nine deaths among people in their 60s, 24 deaths of patients in their 70s and 56 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
In LaGrange County, its 78th death all time occurred Oct. 11 and was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had three deaths among people in their 50s, 10 deaths among people in their 60s, 22 among people in their 70s and 42 people who were 80 or older.
Indiana saw its surge in cases brought on by the delta variant break in mid-September, but not until after it led to more than a quarter million new cases diagnosed since July 1 and more than 2,000 deaths.
The vast majority of those new cases and deaths came from the state's unvaccinated, with more than 80% of new activity coming from that half of the population.
From June 17 through Oct. 7, 1,756 deaths were among the state's unvaccinated, with 1,082 of those being Hoosiers age 65-plus and 674 people younger than 65.
The state did see deaths occurring as breakthrough cases among vaccinated Hoosiers, too, but the numbers were far fewer. In total, 444 deaths were breakthroughs, with 394 occurring among people older than 65 and only 50 among those younger than 65.
The average age among Hoosiers who have had breakthrough deaths is 79 years old, as the very old are at highest of death if they suffer an infection from the virus.
In the first year of the pandemic, more than 92% of all deaths were among people age 60 and older. But since vaccines have gone out and the oldest groups have vaccinated at the highest rates — more than 80% among people 70 and older — the deaths still occuring in the state have since skewed much younger.
During the June-October window, about 2-in-3 deaths have remained Hoosiers 65 and older, while 1-in-3 are now under 65 years old.
Indiana's vaccination rate has more or less flatlined in recent weeks, with about 58% of eligible Hoosiers age 12 and older fully vaccinated. Of the total population — children younger than 12 can't be vaccinated yet, although approvals are in motion to possibly open shots to those age 5-11 later this year or early next year — 49% of all Hoosiers are vaccinated.
After rising from 0% to 40% total population vaccination rate by the start of July, Indiana has seen slow increases since, rising just another 9 percentage points over three and a half months.
Vaccination rates in the four-county area trail the statewide average widely.
While Indiana sits at 59% full vaccination rate for the eligible population, Steuben County is at 48%, 44% in DeKalb County, 43% in Noble County and only 26% in LaGrange County.
