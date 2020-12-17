ANGOLA — More than half of Steuben County’s all-time COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the past five weeks, said information released in the weekly demographic report by the Steuben County Health Department.
For the period ending Wednesday, the county had another 232 positive COVID-19 test results since Dec. 2.
This was the fifth week in a row that the county recorded more than 200 new positive cases. Over the past five weeks, the county as recorded 1,190 new positive cases of COVID-19, which is more than half of the 2,153 cases recorded dating to March.
The weekly report also noted that there are 1,579 people who are considered recovered from COVID-19 but 17 people have died.
For the first time since demographic data has been provided, the 20-29 age category fell out of the spot as leading age group for COVID-19 cases. The 50-59 age category now holds the dubious honor of the leading age group with 378 cases, four more than the 20-29 age group. Two other age groups have more than 300 cases all time, 60-69 at 325 and 40-49 at 322.
On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health said Steuben County has changed to a composite score of 2.5 or orange. This is quite possibly due to the fact that the seven-day average positivity rate of 14.7% from Tuesday was used in the calculation. A rate of more than 15% would rate in the higher red score. Steuben County had a positivity rate of 15.5% on Wednesday.
While the overall score has changed for Steuben County, two consecutive weeks of improvement are needed for restrictions at the local level to be relaxed.
Meanwhile, the Steuben County Health Department is seeking medical and non-medical volunteers for upcoming COVID-19 vaccine deployment.
The department is seeking volunteers that can work in registration, facility management and vaccine dispensing, Monday through Saturday for variable hours.
“If you or someone you may know is interested in volunteering, please call the health department,” said Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Steuben County Health Department. The number is 688-1000, ext. 1560.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.