ANGOLA — Three Trine University students from the Franks School of Education have been recognized as Outstanding Future Educators by the Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.
Graduating seniors Cassi Wyse, an elementary education major from Archbold, Ohio, Mackenna Kelly, a mathematics education major from Angola, and Connor Moore, a health and physical education major from Indianapolis, were scheduled to be honored with other students from across the state at the Outstanding Future Educators Banquet in Carmel on April 3. However, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Though I'm heartbroken we were unable to join together to recognize these future educators in the way they deserved, the lack of a formal celebration in no way diminishes their accomplishments as teacher education students at Trine and the excellence they bring to their teaching careers," said Anthony Kline, Ph.D., dean of the Franks School of Education. "We are proud of their effort here and look forward to their success as professional educators."
Each teacher preparation program in the state recognized teacher candidates for the honor.
