ANGOLA — Pedestrian traffic is up at the Steuben County Park and Park Superintendent Frank Charlton reminds people that the campground and playground are both closed and should not have anyone in them, even to walk through.
They are closed due to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s orders for COVID-19.
Thursday, Charlton brought up the issue during a special meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
All three entrances to the park, he said, are locked but people are going around the gates.
Charlton said daily he is having to tell people, especially with children out of school, that the playground is closed and they can’t be on it. He’s also having to tell people they can’t be in the campground, even to just walk through.
A lot of people tell him they’re just walking around the lake.
They can walk around the county park itself, just not in the campground.
Commissioner Lynne Liechty asked Charlton if leaving the road to the event center open would encourage people to use just that entrance.
“We don’t want people through the campground or to use the playground because of the governor’s order,” Liechty said.
She also suggested putting up a sign reminding people that areas are closed.
“We will of course honor the governor’s decisions,” Charlton said. “If there would be any financial repercussions for not following, that could hurt us financially.”
Charlton said he has no problem with people parking at the event center to walk around the park, just keep out of the campground and off the playgrounds.
“We will wait and see what the governor says come May 1,” Charlton said.
Sheriff Rodney Robinson said if the county needs, he has supplies to rope off the playground to keep people off.
