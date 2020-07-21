INDIANAPOLIS — July’s COVID-19 positive cases are staying higher than June, but they’re holding lately and not surging to new records.
As of Tuesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana logged another day of more than 700 new cases of COVID-19, as the state continues to consistently post higher daily numbers in July than it had in the month before.
In June, the state averaged 367 cases per day, but that average has increased about 60% to 587 cases on the average day so far in July.
While it looked as if Indiana was on track to hit a new single-day record this week, case numbers have fallen off a bit at levels that are still higher than where the state had been recently but shy of threatening hitting new heights.
After two days of declining positivity rates following the weekend, Tuesday represented another small increase as 7.76% of the the more than 9,100 tests returned positive. That’s still significantly higher than in June when daily positivity rates fell as low as 3%.
Following a lull in testing around the Fourth of July holiday, testing has bounced back and remained strong. Tuesday represented the eighth-straight day of 8,000 of more tests processed.
Early in the month the state had been going through a downswing in testing, posting daily numbers lower than the June average, but throughout the month as COVID-19 have increased, testing numbers have risen along with them.
Also on Tuesday, Indiana logged 20 deaths, the first time the state has recorded 20 or more deaths since June 27.
Outside of a few days with larger reporting spikes, statewide deaths have remained in decline and are one of the few metrics Indiana is seeing steady improvement on as cases and positivity rates have been on the rise.
Locally, COVID-19 activity remains low as of late.
Noble County added another eight cases on Tuesday, while Steuben County also increased eight cases, the largest single-day increase the northeastern-most county has seen in many weeks.
Steuben County still remains the least-affected county in the region by COVID-19, with just 164 cases all-time.
DeKalb County added three cases and LaGrange County increased just one, taking that county to 500 cases all-time.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area, with Noble holding at 28, LaGrange at 10, DeKalb at four and Steuben at three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.