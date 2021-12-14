FORT WAYNE — It's been exactly one year since the first COVID-19 vaccines were shot into arms in Indiana, but for Parkview Health hospitals, the numbers of people in their emergency departments, patient rooms and intensive care units, looks rather reminiscent of that time.
Millions of vaccines aimed at preventing serious illness and death from the virus that spread unopposed across Indiana for nine months of 2020 have gone out, but local hospitals are still packed with patients, primarily those who have not received or refused to get those shots.
Now, Parkview is in the midst of boosting capacity and opening up new bed space to treat COVID-19 patients and others amid an ongoing surge that's taken hospital utilization nearly back to all-time highs seen last winter.
Northeast Indiana's largest health care provider says it is keeping pace for now with the increases, but warns that operating at surge levels long-term taxes the network's resources, both material and human.
On Tuesday, Parkview officials marked the anniversary of the state's first COVID-19 vaccines, not with a victory lap but another warning to regional residents that they need to help slow spread of the virus or risk overwhelming their local hospital facilities, which can impact care for all patients, not just those suffering from COVID-19.
Parkview has implemented numerous processes to maintain operations for both COVID-19 patients and patients with other care needs, the health care provider said in a statement on Tuesday. Additionally, Parkview has increased available hospital beds and staff to accommodate the increased demand.
Capacity is continually monitored and managed by health system leaders, and all Parkview hospitals continue to accept patients and ambulances at this time. As a regional health system, Parkview is able to flex capacity between hospitals — it operates hospitals in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Whitley counties as well as other facilities in Fort Wayne and nearby counties. Overall capacity can fluctuate hourly based on admissions, discharges and transfers, as well as available staff to support patient needs.
Although the smaller community hospitals don't have the same level of capabilities as the system's main campuses in Fort Wayne, Dr. Jeffrey Boord, chief quality and safety officer for Parkview Health, said those local facilities play an integral role in the overall strategy for caring for COVID-19 patients.
Parkview community hospitals like those in Kendallville, LaGrange and especially Auburn are able to care for patients who may need high-flow oxygen or other non-invasive ventilation techniques to help them breathe, but also each have the ability to give monoclonal antibody infusions, which can great reduce the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk individuals, Boord said.
Parkview has provided more than 14,000 monoclonal antibody infusions, mostly in its emergency departments, since the treatment became available in late 2020.
Community hospitals also can manage "lateral admissions," meaning that if one facility is full, staff can find a bed at another nearby facility that does have space and get a person admitted without having to wait in an emergency department for a bed to open up at their local facility, Boord said. Being able to move patients around the region allows Parkview to manage a flexible capacity as opposed to working under hard-number limits at any one building.
Even still, as a whole, Parkview hospitals are getting alarmingly full.
Northeast Indiana is part of state health District 3, with Parkview being the majority provider for this seven-county region. As of Sunday, the most recent date for which state dashboard data is available, Parkview was caring for 250 of the district’s 342 confirmed COVID-19 hospital inpatients across its six community facilities and two tertiary hospitals at Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview Hospital Randallia.
“Even with near record-high COVID-19 patient volumes, we remain committed to doing everything we can to meet the needs of our community,” Boord said. “Our teams constantly assess capacity and operational flow. With rapidly rising COVID-19 activity, we are continuously adding beds and staff to care for more patients than we’ve ever seen in our hospitals before."
To meet the critical care needs of the region, more than 240 patient beds have been added at Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview Hospital Randallia since the start of the pandemic. Parkview Regional has also recently increased its ICU capacity by converting its specially designed rooms to care for higher acuity patients.
One hundred twenty-five beds were added to expand COVID-19 capacity at both hospitals. Additionally, the Parkview Regional South Tower, an expansion that began prior to the pandemic, created 96 more beds at the hospital. Parkview Hospital Randallia also added 20 beds through renovation in June of 2021.
An additional 24 beds in the Parkview Regional South Tower and 20 beds at Parkview Hospital Randallia will open when construction is complete in early 2022. Crews are also working to add beds at Parkview DeKalb Hospital. Once operational, the expansion could accommodate 46 additional patients, if needed.
Boord noted that Parkview DeKalb Hospital, which the company purchased from DeKalb Health in 2019, has been especially important as its been able to provide significant extra space for patients.
To accommodate the extra beds and increased care needs, Parkview has hired more than 600 traveling nurses, providers and other clinical staff.
Still, the ongoing surge in hospitalizations stresses Parkview's resources, both in terms of staff and physical resources.
"What's been challenging however is not only the record number of COVID-19 cases but we're also seeing a record number of non-COVID-19 patients," Boord said. "We're seeing more patients with heart disease, with cancer requiring treatment, patients with strokes.
"The morale of our staff, this is a very very difficult time for us. It's about as challenging as we've ever experienced," Boord said. "The duration of the pandemic as well as other factors have really taken a toll on us as health care providers in the community."
What's also sapping morale is that, a year out from vaccine deployment, the situation hasn't improved much, primarily because more than half of northeast Indiana residents haven't received those vaccines. Whether vaccine hesitant — or in many cases vaccine hostile — those individuals are primarily the ones gumming up the health care system right now.
"Certainly vaccination is our most vital tool as a community to reduce the burden of illness. I want to encourage anyone who is not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated to protect yourself and protect your loved ones and your community," Boord said.
Not only are vaccinated individuals five times less likely to get infected with the virus, they're more than 10 times less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19. More than 80% of Parkview's patients admitted for COVID-19 are unvaccinated individuals, Boord said.
Statewide statistics show that vaccinated individuals are less likely to contract the virus, but even if they do suffer a breakthrough case, hospitalization rates are fractional compared to unvaccinated people at about 2% of all breakthrough cases as opposed to around 8% for people who didn't get shots.
As older Hoosiers are much more highly vaccinated, Parkview, like the rest of the state, has seen the demographics of its new patients shifting younger as those unvaccinated residents are stricken with the virus.
Boord said vaccine opposition continues to lead to "preventable suffering" across the region.
"That's been one of the things that's been very very challenging for me personally," said Boord, who was at the Allen County event on Dec. 14, 2020, when Parkview gave its first COVID-19 vaccine. "I was filled with such a sense of hope at that time and I must admit I'm saddened that we're still struggling to contain community spread of COVID-19 now 12 months later, when we've had very extensive access to a highly effective vaccine."
Although Parkview has been able to keep up with the rising demand amid another major surge in COVID-19 cases, Boord reminded residents that hospital capacity isn't infinite.
As facilities get fuller and as staff is stretched thinner, the risk is that quality of care and health outcomes can worsen for everyone.
"When you have extraordinary stresses on any given health care system, it can affect the care of all patients, not just patients with COVID-19," Boord said.
What can residents do? Boord reminded northeast Indiana residents of several things they can do to help ease the strain on hospitals, tips that haven't changed much since a year ago:
1) If you're not vaccinated, get vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective at reducing serious illness that can lead to hospitalization or death, Boord said.
2) If you are vaccinated, but it's been six months since your original doses, get a booster.
The immunity gained from vaccines does wane over time, especially in older people whose bodies don't mount as strong an immune response as younger people. Boord said the ratio of hospitalizations used to be about 90/10 unvaccinated vs. vaccinated, but that's dropped to closer to 80/20 in part because that immunity does lessen over time.
That being said, Boord reported that Parkview has seen very few admissions from people who were vaccinated and boosted, showing that the jolt to the immune system does help renew that protection.
3) Wear masks indoors if you can't socially distance, regardless of your vaccination status. The highly-infectious delta variant spreads easily, so wearing face coverings can help reduce the potential to spread the virus person to person.
4) Stay home from school or work if you're sick.
5) Wash your hands frequently and/or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.
