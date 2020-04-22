KENDALLVILLE — Caring for those who care for us.
As the coronavirus has ramped up pressure on health care systems, the area community has rallied around its workers at Parkview Noble Hospital.
A large sign in the hospital’s front lawn. Batches of pizza delivered to hungry staff. A prayer service. Fruit baskets. Even sidewalk chalk.
People have put their own personal touch on showing support for those on the front lines of COVID-19.
The gestures have not gone unnoticed.
“Working in the emergency department is always a high-stress environment,” Parkview Noble ER Dr. Douglas Scott said. “It makes you feel really appreciated. This is a whole new experience for everyone.”
Emily Guiff is a floor nurse at the hospital said nurses recently heard from a longtime volunteer who normally works once a week at the hospital, but now has had to stop because of the virus.
“We got a card and some candy from her,” Guiff said. “She knows the way to our heart. We miss her.”
Albion’s Denise and Mike Lemmon have long been supporters of Parkview Noble Hospital, where Denise has served on multiple boards over the years.
They wanted to do something to help show their appreciation, with the contradiction of the couple staying at home as a precaution while hospital workers show tremendous courage in daily going into the fray strong in their minds.
“Our heart lies with health care and specifically Parkview Noble,” Denise Lemmon said. “We’d been brain storming the last couple of weeks. We are staying home. How can we help?”
The couple chose to purchase fruit baskets for hospital employees, a process made easy by working the Baker’s Flowers and Gifts in Kendallville.
Even strangers have shown they care about the job the health care workers are doing.
“The community support has been incredible,” Guiff said. “It’s kind of been a crazy time.”
Going into work and seeing “thank you” signs is reassuring, Guiff said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the hospital staff together as never before, and not just the nurses or the physicians, but the ancillary staff as well, from dieticians to maintenance personnel.
And everyone at the hospital has appreciated the gestures of gratitude — big and small — which has made the community that much closer, too.
“We are all in this together,” Guiff said. “They’ve cared for us very well while we’ve been trying to care for the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.